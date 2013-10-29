Preview: Ducks at Flyers

The Anaheim Ducks are hitting their best stride as they continue their eight-game road trip in Philadelphia against the suddenly hot Flyers on Tuesday, but two straight victories came with a cost. Left wing Jakob Silfverberg is expected to miss 4-to-6 weeks with a broken hand suffered in Friday’s 2-1 victory in Ottawa, while center Saku Koivu was knocked unconscious by a big open-ice hit and left Sunday’s 4-3 win in Columbus. Koivu was placed on injured reserve Monday while returning to Anaheim for tests, but center Mathieu Perreault, who suffered a sprained wrist Friday, could return to the lineup Tuesday.

While all the injuries have occurred to forwards, the Ducks - who have won nine of their first 12 games - also could get back Dustin Penner on Tuesday after the big left wing missed the last four contests with a concussion. Philadelphia, which scored only 11 goals in winning one of its first eight games, has captured two straight since, including a 5-2 victory over the Islanders in New York on Saturday. “I think overall (Saturday), it was a great confidence-booster for everybody,” said Vincent Lecavalier, who recorded his fourth career hat trick - and first with the Flyers.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Prime Ticket (Anaheim), CSN (Philadelphia)

ABOUT THE DUCKS (9-3-0): Peter Holland was recalled from Norfolk of the American Hockey League to replace Silfverberg on the roster and responded with a goal Sunday. Anaheim’s fast start, though, can be traced to its top two players - Corey Perry and captain Ryan Getzlaf, who have combined for 11 goals and 25 points. Coach Bruce Boudreau may continue to play the hot hand as rookie goaltender Frederik Andersen (3-0, 1.50 goals-against average, .944 save percentage) has helped right the ship with two consecutive victories after the Ducks lost two straight to begin their long excursion through the Eastern time zone.

ABOUT THE FLYERS (3-7-0): Philadelphia appears healthy from a physical standpoint, and as Lecavalier said, Sunday’s breakout performance could do wonders for the Flyers mentally. Philadelphia had an unusual six-day gap between a 4-1 loss to Pittsburgh on Oct. 17 and a 2-1 victory over the New York Rangers on Oct. 24. “It’s good to get your mind off it a little bit and kind of relax,” captain Claude Giroux told the Philadelphia Daily News. “It was go, go, go and then panic button. ...”

OVERTIME

1. The Flyers are 3-4-0 under new coach Craig Berube, who took over Oct. 7 after the team fired Peter Laviolette.

2. Only one of Perry and Getzlaf’s combined 11 goals has come on the power play as the Ducks have scored just four times in 49 man-advantage situations.

3. Also missing for Anaheim are D Luca Sbisa (ankle) and Sheldon Souray (wrist), and F Matt Beleskey (thumb).

PREDICTION: Ducks 3, Flyers 2