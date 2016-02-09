Preview: Ducks at Flyers

One day after having its season-high six-game winning streak snapped in Pittsburgh, the Anaheim Ducks attempt to leave the Keystone State with a split when they visit the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday. Anaheim’s loss to the Penguins on Monday, which kicked off its season-high seven-game road trip, also halted its seven-game point streak away from home.

One bright spot for the Ducks is the continued strong play of captain Ryan Getzlaf, who scored a goal and set up another to give him points in 10 of his last 12 games. Philadelphia is looking to avoid a third consecutive defeat as it begins a three-game homestand. The Flyers dodged a bullet as Wayne Simmonds was not suspended by the league after delivering a punch to Ryan McDonagh that resulted in a concussion for the New York Rangers captain, but the presence of the team’s goal-scoring leader in the lineup was not enough to avoid a 3-2 loss at Washington on Sunday. Anaheim is hoping to complete a sweep of the two-game season series after posting a 4-2 victory at home on Dec. 27.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Prime Ticket, FSN San Diego (Anaheim), CSN Philadelphia

ABOUT THE DUCKS (25-19-7): Getzlaf has recorded three two-point performances over his last five games and shares the team scoring lead of 36 points with Corey Perry. The 30-year-old Getzlaf has scored only five goals in 47 contests this season but has collected two tallies and 11 assists during his current surge. Patrick Maroon has had a difficult time trying to build upon his success from last postseason as he scored his third goal in 46 games on Monday after netting seven tallies in 16 playoff contests.

ABOUT THE FLYERS (23-19-9): Shayne Gostisbehere is riding an eight-game point streak during which he has collected two goals and nine assists. The 22-year-old’s run is the longest in the NHL by a rookie defenseman since Kevin Shattenkirk posted a nine-game streak in 2010 with Colorado. Nick Cousins hopes to begin a streak of his own after ending a 16-game drought to begin his career with an assist against Washington.

OVERTIME

1. Ducks G Frederik Andersen likely will start after stopping all four shots he faced in relief of John Gibson on Monday.

2. Flyers captain Claude Giroux is six points shy of 500 for his career.

3. Perry (two goals) and Getzlaf combined for three tallies and an assist in Anaheim’s win over Philadelphia in December.

PREDICTION: Ducks 5, Flyers 2