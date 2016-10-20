Preview: Ducks at Flyers

The Anaheim Ducks have begun their season-opening five-game road trip by spending far too much time in the penalty box for coach Randy Carlyle's liking. The Ducks will look to stay out of the box and find the winner's circle for the first time this season on Thursday when they conclude the lengthy trek against the Philadelphia Flyers.

"They definitely know. We talked about it from the start of the season, that discipline was going to have to be a focal point for our group," Carlyle told the Orange County Register after Anaheim's 2-1 setback to New Jersey on Tuesday. "And if we weren't going to be more disciplined – and our history has been that we’ve been one of the most penalized or a majority of this group has been one of the most penalized teams minor-wise in the league -- you're not going to be a quality team, a playoff team if you're going to continue to do that." Philadelphia clawed its way into the playoffs on the strength of better-than-expected goaltending and defense, but the club has yielded 4.3 goals per contest this season - good enough for 28th in the league. Michal Neuvirth allowed four goals on 16 shots to earn an early exit Tuesday as the Flyers dropped their second straight with a 7-4 setback in Chicago.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Prime (Anaheim), CSN Philadelphia

ABOUT THE DUCKS (0-3-1): Sami Vatanen gave Anaheim its first lead of the season on Tuesday with a power-play goal for his 100th career point, but the offense once again dried up. "We just can't put the puck in the net," Vatanen said. "When we open the ketchup bottle, it will start to go in." Captain Ryan Getzlaf has one goal and four assists on his three-game point streak and has 15 points (five goals, 10 assists) in 12 meetings with Philadelphia.

ABOUT THE FLYERS (1-1-1): Philadelphia has scored 3.7 goals per contest and that impressive number could be on the rise with the return of Brayden Schenn, who finished serving his three-game suspension for his hit on Washington's T.J. Oshie in the playoffs. "It's never fun to be out of the lineup. You always want to be out there, trying to help your team," said the 25-year-old Schenn, who was the Flyers' second-leading scorer with 26 goals last season. Schenn's return comes at an important time as fellow forward Michael Raffl is expected to miss 10 to 14 days with an upper-body injury sustained on a check into the boards on Tuesday.

OVERTIME

1. Philadelphia will wear jerseys with gold numbers and accents to the crest to honor their 50th anniversary.

2. Anaheim D Cam Fowler has two goals and two assists during his three-game point streak.

3. Flyers F Matt Read, who has three goals in his last two games, was promoted to the team's top power-play unit after Raffl was injured.

PREDICTION: Ducks 3, Flyers 2