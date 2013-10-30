Palmieri nets 2 as Ducks roar back vs. Flyers

PHILADELPHIA -- Anaheim Ducks winger Kyle Palmieri snapped out of his slump in a big way.

Palmieri scored the go-ahead goal with 4:09 left in the game after getting the tying goal earlier in the period, and the Ducks rallied to beat the Philadelphia Flyers 3-2 on Tuesday night.

Andrew Cogliano also scored a goal and Jonas Hiller made 35 saves for the Ducks, who are 10-3.

Matt Read and Vinny Lecavalier scored Philadelphia’s goals. The Flyers are 3-8.

The Ducks dominated the third period, outshooting the Flyers 16-6.

Palmieri had one goal through the first 10 games and then doubled that total in a span of 15 minutes.

“There’s a couple things that I needed to do to get myself back into it,” he said. “It was just a slow start but it just takes a couple games to get yourself back into it and just go from there.”

Palmieri tied it at 2 just 1:01 into the period when he stole the puck from Lecavalier at Philadelphia’s blue line, broke in alone against goaltender Steve Mason and beat him with a backhand shot between the legs.

Then Nick Bonino made a perfect pass in front to a streaking Palmieri, who redirected it past Mason for a 3-2 lead.

“Bones (Bonino) made a great pass,” Palmieri said. “I‘m pretty used to playing with Bones. I came up through the minors with him. I know what kind of player he is and without a doubt he can make that pass every time so I was just able to be in the right spot.”

Helped by a perfect bounce, the Ducks cut it Philadelphia’s 2-0 lead in half on Cogliano’s goal late in the second. Ryan Getzlaf ripped a shot that sailed over the net, hit off the boards and ricocheted to Cogliano in the slot. He wristed it past Mason to get Anaheim within one.

“We started off pretty bad, but we did get into it more and more and it’s really important to turn around our games too,” Ducks defenseman Hampus Lindholm said. “It was a big win for us.”

Looking for their third straight win, the Flyers started strong. Read gave them a 1-0 lead 3:40 into the first period. Wayne Simmonds made a crisp pass from behind the net to Read, whose first attempt at a stuffer was stopped by Hiller. But Read put the rebound in the net.

“It’s really disappointing. We had the game. We were up 2-0 and we just stopped playing,” Simmonds said. “We just didn’t play our game. We stood around and we were watching. That’s all I can really say. We stood and around and started watching them instead of playing ourselves.”

Claude Giroux set up the next goal on the power play with an excellent, no-look cross-ice pass to Lecavalier, who fired a one-timer from the left circle past Hiller to make it 2-0.

Lecavalier scored four goals in the last two games. He recorded his first hat trick as a Flyer in a 5-2 win at the New York Islanders last Saturday. Giroux recorded six assists in the last six games after going pointless in the first five.

Seconds after Lecavalier’s goal, Anaheim’s Mathieu Perreault deflected a shot past Mason, but it was waived off because his stick was above the crossbar.

“We came out and played our best period of the season and we just didn’t follow it up for the next two,” Mason said. “It’s disappointing all around. We go into the third period up one goal and I think we didn’t have the effort we needed to close out the game.”

NOTES: Ducks RW Teemu Selanne left the game after taking a stick off his face. He did not return and there was no immediate word on his status. ... The teams faced off for the first time since the Flyers won 4-3 at Anaheim on Dec. 2, 2011. It was the first meeting at the Wells Fargo Center since the Ducks won 3-2 on Oct. 21, 2010. ... Ducks C Saku Koivu missed his first game since sustaining a concussion in a win over the Blue Jackets in Columbus on Sunday. ... Anaheim LW Dustin Penner missed his sixth game in a row due to a concussion. ... Read has goals in three consecutive games after he failed to score in the first eight games. ... The Ducks played the fifth game of a season-high, eight-game, 15-day road trip. ... The Flyers scored on a power play in three of their past four games. ... Cogliano’s goal was his 200th career point.