Karlsson’s shootout goal gives Ducks the win

PHILADELPHIA -- William Karlsson’s first career shootout attempt was a memorable one.

The rookie center scored the deciding goal in the fourth round of the shootout, lifting the Anaheim Ducks to a 4-3 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday night.

“I didn’t really think,” Karlsson said. “I knew I was going to shoot, so I was just trying to find the open net. Luckily it went in.”

Right wingers Tim Jackman and Devante Smith-Pelly and left winger Matt Beleskey scored goals in regulation for the Ducks (3-1-0).

Right wingers Jakub Voracek and Wayne Simmonds and defenseman Mark Streit recorded regulation-time goals for the Flyers (0-2-2).

Voracek got the tying goal with 5:20 left in the third period, but the Flyers are winless in their first four games for the first time since the 2008-09 season.

“We played solid all game pretty much,” Flyers coach Craig Berube said. “We made a couple of mistakes, and they capitalized. The third goal is a mistake that can’t be made. But other than that, the guys played hard and did a lot of good stuff. In the end, we don’t win. Obviously it wasn’t good enough and we know that. But there were a lot of good things to build off of. We’re going to go practice and get better.”

Right winger Jakob Silfverberg snapped a shot that beat goaltender Steve Mason to the glove side in the shootout, but Flyers captain Claude Giroux beat Ducks goalie Frederik Andersen with a backhand-to-forehand-to-backhand move.

After center Ryan Kesler hit the post with a chance to win it for the Ducks, Karlsson skated in and wristed a shot past Mason.

Andersen made 39 saves and also stopped Voracek, right winger Matt Read and center Sean Couturier in the shootout.

Voracek tied it at 3-3 when he took a pass from defenseman Michael Del Zotto, skated from behind the net and lifted a backhander into the top corner over Andersen’s shoulder.

However, the Flyers couldn’t win it in overtime, and then they lost their seventh consecutive shootout dating to last season. The Flyers have the worst shootout record, 27-53, since the NHL added them in 2005-06.

“We came back and it comes down to that skills competition in the shootout and it’s something that has been an Achilles heel for us and we have to get better at that,” Mason said.

After Philadelphia rallied from a 2-0 deficit, the Ducks made sure they had momentum and a 3-2 lead going into intermission when Beleskey scored with 16.8 seconds left in the second period.

Center Ryan Getzlaf set up the goal with a perfect centering pass to Beleskey, who beat an out-of-position Mason with a nifty move and backhanded a shot into an open net.

“It was a big goal because they had everything going their way and it was an incredible pass by Ryan and we go into the third with the lead and I always like to think our record is pretty good with the lead in the third period,” Ducks coach Bruce Boudreau said.

The Flyers started their comeback in the second period when Streit scored off a no-look pass from Giroux during a five-on-three advantage. Streit ripped a one-timer that bounced off the left post and went in.

Simmonds tied it at 2-2 with a relentless effort, chopping away in front of the net until he pushed a loose puck past Andersen for his fifth goal in four games.

The Ducks jumped ahead 1-0 in the first when Jackman scored his first goal of the season and 28th in 430 career games. Mason stopped defenseman Francois Beauchemin’s slap shot, but his clearing attempt went right to Jackman, who flipped it in with a backhander.

Two seconds after a power play ended, Smith-Pelly deflected defenseman Hampus Lindholm’s slap shot past Mason to make it 2-0.

NOTES: Flyers C Vincent Lecavalier didn’t play because of a left foot injury that is expected to sideline him for two weeks. Pierre-Edouard Bellemare moved from the fourth line to the second line to take his spot while Blair Jones entered the lineup for the first time to center the fourth line. ... Ducks LW Dany Heatley is expected to miss two more weeks because of a groin injury. ... Ducks RW Kyle Palmieri remains sidelined by a high ankle injury. ... The Ducks won both games vs. the Flyers last season. ... Flyers D Braydon Coburn missed his second straight game because of a lower-body injury. ... The Ducks completed their season-opening, four-game road trip. They will play the Minnesota Wild on Friday night in their home opener.