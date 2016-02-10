Ducks rebound to rout Flyers

PHILADELPHIA -- Center Rickard Rakell said he was so distraught from his team’s blowout loss Monday night, that he had trouble sleeping afterward.

Sleep or no sleep, he had no trouble scoring Tuesday night and a peeved Anaheim Ducks team took out its frustrations on the Philadelphia Flyers in a convincing 4-1 win on Tuesday at Wells Fargo Center.

Rakell scored two first-period goals as the Ducks (26-19-7) jumped the Flyers from the outset following a 6-2 throttling in Pittsburgh a day before at the hands of the Penguins.

“I couldn’t have written it up as good as that,” Anaheim coach Bruce Boudreau said of his team’s response. “I thought our first period was pretty dominating. It just shows the guys were a little ticked off with their effort last night and they wanted to atone for it.”

The Ducks have won seven of their last eight games and are 14-4-1 since Dec. 27, a stretch sparked by a 4-2 victory over Philadelphia. Anaheim has not lost consecutive games since Dec. 21-22.

“Everybody was really disappointed (with the loss to the Penguins),” Rakell said. “You just want to prove to your coaches and teammates that you’re better than that.”

Unlike the Ducks, the Flyers (23-20-9) looked sluggish playing their fifth game in eight days. Philadelphia committed six hooking penalties and couldn’t dig out of a 3-0 deficit, losing its third in a row after reeling off three straight wins.

“That’s just us not moving our feet,” Flyers right winger Wayne Simmonds said of the six hooking calls. “I don’t think they’re a much better skating team than we are. We’re a pretty good skating team when we decide to skate. We didn’t bring our A-game tonight.”

Simmonds scored a third-period power-play goal at 13:55, but that was it from Philadelphia.

“It’s frustrating, especially at home to come out flat like this,” Flyers center Claude Giroux said. “We lost the game in the first period.”

Anaheim, which entered with the NHL’s top penalty kill at 89.1 percent, held Philadelphia 1 for 7 on the power play.

“We weren’t good enough to win this hockey game,” Flyers coach Dave Hakstol said. “You can focus that on the first period if you’d like, but if you look at throughout, we weren’t good enough.”

Anaheim goaltender Frederik Andersen (11-8-5) made 28 saves for his fourth win in as many games against the Flyers, while Philadelphia goaltender Steve Mason (12-14-7), making his fifth start in eight days, stopped 22 shots.

Rakell took over early to gain control in a total dismantling of Philadelphia during the first period. He scored a pair of goals as the Ducks sent a flurry of shots at Mason, outshooting the Flyers 15-5 in the opening stanza.

Rakell netted his first on the power play at 10:27, corralling a rebound to his left off a shot by defenseman Sami Vatanen. Right winger Corey Perry, also in front, got a piece of the rebound while Rakell backhanded it home past Mason, who was already off his skates from the initial save.

Less than five minutes later, Rakell extended Anaheim’s advantage with a deceptive wrist shot. Rakell, patient with the puck from the circle, worked around defenseman Michael Del Zotto and flung a changeup through Mason’s five-hole for a 2-0 lead.

The Ducks tacked on in the second period when right winger Chris Stewart scored on a penalty shot with a wrister at 12:48, handing Anaheim a commanding 3-0 lead at second intermission that Philadelphia never threatened.

“We knew down to a man that we’re better than that,” Stewart said of the loss to the Penguins. “That’s the good thing about this game, that less than 24 hours we had a chance to respond and show what we’re capable of.”

Left winger Andrew Cogliano iced the game with an empty-net goal in the final minute, completing the Ducks’ statement.

“Obviously we weren’t fresh tonight, but give them credit,” Flyers right winger Jakub Voracek said. “They were the better team for about 50 minutes.”

NOTES: The Flyers held a small pregame ceremony acknowledging the team’s 50th anniversary (Feb. 9, 1966). ... Flyers D Brandon Manning was inserted into the lineup after serving as a healthy scratch the previous four games. Entering Tuesday, Manning played in just four games since Dec. 30. D Evgeny Medvedev sat to clear a spot for Manning. ... With the Ducks playing the second game of a back-to-back set, G Frederik Andersen received the start in net. Andersen came in 6-1-1 over his last 11 games with a .928 save percentage. ... Flyers C R.J. Umberger was a healthy scratch for a fifth straight game. Umberger has not scored a goal in 32 games this season. ... D Korbinian Holzer and LW Harry Zolnierczyk were healthy scratches for the Ducks. Zolnierczyk has yet to play a game this season. He appeared in a career-high 37 games his rookie season with the Flyers in 2011-12.