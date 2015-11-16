Preview: Ducks at Hurricanes

A pair of teams struggling to score goals and riding three-game losing streaks (0-1-2) clash Monday when the Carolina Hurricanes host the Anaheim Ducks, who hope a pair of call-ups from the American Hockey League can light a fire under their scuffling offense. Anaheim brought up left wing Nick Ritchie, the 10th overall pick in the 2014 draft, and Michael Sgarbossa from San Diego, where Ritchie scored nine goals in 12 games.

”It gave me confidence to know I could play pro,” Ritchie told reporters about his five preseason games with the Ducks in which he was a plus-1 while totaling three assists and nine shots. “I kept a good attitude, worked hard and had success. Hopefully I’ll get a chance here in the next week or so.” Anaheim is last in the NHL with 28 goals in 17 games while Carolina has the third-fewest with 34. The Ducks begin a four-game trip through the Southeast and try to improve on their 1-5-1 record on the road, where they have scored six goals this season. The Hurricanes are 2-4-2 at PNC Arena following back-to-back overtime losses to begin their five-game homestand - the latest a 3-2 setback to Philadelphia on Saturday - and are 1-3-2 in their last six contests overall.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Prime Ticket, FSN San Diego (Anaheim), FSN Southeast (Carolina)

ABOUT THE DUCKS (5-8-4): Anaheim’s scoring woes start with captain Ryan Getzlaf, who hasn’t recorded a goal in 13 games, while Jakob Silfverberg is scoreless in 17 contests and Ryan Kesler has one in 17 games. The Ducks, though, are getting production from former Rocket Richard Trophy winner Corey Perry, who has five goals in his last six games after not scoring in his first 11. Ritchie skated in Saturday’s practice with Ryan Kesler, Carl Hagelin (one goal in 17 games) and Mike Santorelli, while Sgarbossa - who played nine games over two seasons with Colorado - worked with Patrick Maroon and Chris Stewart.

ABOUT THE HURRICANES (6-9-2): It is unusual for a team’s leading scorer to be a defenseman, but blue-liner Justin Faulk paces Carolina with six goals - one more than center Victor Rask. The Hurricanes will be without defenseman Ryan Murphy, who suffered a concussion Saturday, and is expected to go with six blue-liners instead of seven versus Anaheim. “I think it will be easier in the fact that there will be six D,‘’ coach Bill Peters told reporters. ”All three sets play, and all are capable of moving the puck and joining the rush.”

OVERTIME

1. Anaheim leads the NHL in penalty killing (54-for-60) after extinguishing all five opportunities in Friday’s 4-1 loss to the New York Islanders.

2. Carolina is the least-penalized team in the NHL with 80 minutes in 17 games.

3. The Ducks have won three straight meetings and five of the last six encounters, with five of the games during that span decided by one goal.

PREDICTION: Ducks 3, Hurricanes 2