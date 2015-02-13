(Updated: UPDATING: Minor editing throughout.)

Ducks 2, Hurricanes 1: Matt Beleskey scored the go-ahead goal after assisting on the tying tally as visiting Anaheim snapped its three-game losing streak.

Defenseman Francois Beauchemin also tallied as the Ducks withstood an early onslaught to beat Carolina for the second time in 10 days. Rookie John Gibson, making his first start since Oct. 30, turned aside 35 shots as Anaheim completed a 2-2-1 road trip.

Jeff Skinner scored the lone goal for the Hurricanes, who had their three-game point streak snapped despite outshooting the Ducks by better than a 2-to-1 margin (36-17). Cam Ward made 15 saves as Carolina fell to 5-2-2 in its last nine games.

The Hurricanes dominated a scoreless first period and continued to apply the pressure before going ahead midway through the second on Skinner’s wrist shot from the right faceoff dot that bounced over the shoulder of Gibson during a power play. Carolina held a 27-9 advantage in shots before the Ducks struck for a pair of goals less than three minutes apart.

Beleskey’s rebound attempt tipped off the stick of Beauchemin and beat Ward at 14:38 before Victor Rask failed to clear a puck in the crease, allowing Beleskey to swoop in and swat it into the net with 2 1/2 minutes left in the session to put Anaheim in front. The Hurricanes were unable to get the equalizer despite having a 6-on-4 for the final 33 seconds.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Ducks RW Corey Perry picked up the 300th assist of his career on Beauchemin’s goal. ... Skinner ended a 10-game goalless drought with his first tally since Jan. 10. ... Beleskey scored for the fourth time in nine games to give him 21 goals, matching his total from the three previous seasons combined.