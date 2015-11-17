Ducks 4, Hurricanes 1

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Anaheim Ducks goalie Anton Khudobin made 24 saves in his first game facing his former team in a 4-1 victory against the Carolina Hurricanes on Monday night at PNC Arena.

Khudobin evened his record at 3-3 in his initial season with Anaheim.

Left winger Carl Hagelin, who had one assist entering the game, assisted on Anaheim’s first two goals and then scored the final goal with 3:49 remaining.

Center Shawn Horcoff and defenseman Sami Vatanen scored earlier for the Ducks, who won on the road for only the second time in eight outings. Center Ryan Getzlaf added an empty-net goal with a minute remaining for his first goal of the season.

The Ducks (6-8-4) won for the first time in four games overall, but they have points in the standings in seven of their last eight games. They matched their season high by scoring four goals.

Hagelin had two points in his first 17 games and then three points in this one. His wrap-around goal in the third period clinched the outcome.

Rookie defenseman Noah Hanifin’s first career goal accounted for Carolina’s scoring.

Carolina goalie Eddie Lack, who hadn’t played in the previous four games, made 16 saves.

Anaheim led 2-1 after two periods, going ahead on Vatanen’s goal from the right side.

Vatanen made a move with the puck around Hurricanes defenseman Ron Hainsey to score at 13:08 of the second period.

That gave the Ducks two goals on eight shots; they had only one more shot on goal the rest of the period.

Hanifin’s goal came with a blast just inside the blue line on a second-period power play after taking a pass from left winger Joakim Nordstrom. Hanifin, a first-round draft pick, was appearing in his 15th game.

Horcoff opened the scoring, with his goal coming when the puck deflected off his skate as he was positioned in front of the net. Horcoff has three goals this season, two coming in the last three games.

The Hurricanes went on power plays within the first 15 seconds of each of the first two periods, but they didn’t convert on either one. They also began the third period on the completion of a power play.

NOTES: The Hurricanes were without D Ryan Murphy, who suffered a concussion during Saturday’s game against Philadelphia. ... In the past couple of days, the Ducks called up LW Nick Ritchie, who made his NHL debut, and C Michael Sgarbossa, who was scratched, from San Diego of the American Hockey League. They also sent down and then recalled D Korbinian Holzer from San Diego. ... C Jay McClement played in his 100th game with the Hurricanes. ... The teams meet again Dec. 11 at Anaheim. ... The Ducks began a four-game road trip, with the next game Tuesday night at Nashville. ... Carolina plays the fourth game in the five-game homestand Friday night against the Toronto Maple Leafs.