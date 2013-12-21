Preview: Ducks at Islanders

The Anaheim Ducks attempt to set a franchise record when they continue their four-game road trip against the New York Islanders on Saturday. Anaheim edged New Jersey 3-2 in overtime on Friday for its seventh consecutive victory, matching the franchise mark set from Feb. 20-March 7, 1999 and equaled earlier this season from Oct. 5-20. Defenseman Cam Fowler, Mathieu Perreault and Kyle Palmieri each recorded a goal and an assist, with the latter scoring at 2:37 of the extra session.

In addition to the winning streak, the Ducks have earned at least one point in 10 straight contests (8-0-2) since dropping a 6-3 decision at Dallas on Nov. 26. New York is riding a three-game point streak of its own after posting a 5-3 triumph over the New York Rangers on Friday. The Islanders allowed three straight goals after taking a 2-0 lead but netted the final three tallies of the contest, with Thomas Vanek scoring the game-winner 78 seconds into the third period.

ABOUT THE DUCKS (25-7-5): Jonas Hiller appeared in his 300th career game Friday, joining Guy Hebert and Jean-Sebastien Giguere as the only goaltenders in franchise history to reach the plateau. Anaheim has an identical record as last season after 37 games, which is the second-best mark in club history at this juncture. The 2006-07 team owns the franchise record, going 27-4-6.

ABOUT THE ISLANDERS (10-19-7): Michael Grabner ended a 31-game drought Friday with a pair of goals. It was the second multi-goal performance of the campaign for the 26-year-old Austrian, who also tallied twice in the season opener against New Jersey. “It’s been the longest (drought) of my career and it’s nice to end it,” Grabner said. “At the same time, I’ve got to go back to work (Saturday) and try to do it again.”

OVERTIME

1. Anaheim captain Ryan Getzlaf has been kept off the scoresheet in each of his last two contests after registering at least one point in 16 straight games.

2. Islanders C Ryan Strome registered his first NHL point Friday with an assist on D Brian Strait’s goal. The 20-year-old was drafted fifth overall in 2011.

3. The Ducks have won consecutive road games and earned a point in five in a row away from home (4-0-1).

