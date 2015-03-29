(Updated: UPDATING: Standings information in Para 2.)

Ducks 3, Islanders 2: Andrew Cogliano’s goal late in the second period proved to be the winner as visiting Anaheim clinched a playoff spot.

Rickard Rakell and Kyle Palmieri also scored for the Pacific Division-leading Ducks, who own a one-point lead over Nashville and Montreal in the race for the Presidents’ Trophy. Frederik Andersen made 29 saves en route to his second straight victory.

Defenseman Lubomir Visnovsky and Casey Cizikas tallied for New York, which saw its home winless streak reach seven games (0-6-1). Michal Neuvirth turned aside 21 shots for the Islanders, who were surpassed by Pittsburgh for second place in the Metropolitan Division as they dropped their third straight overall and seventh in eight contests.

Rakell’s centering feed deflected in off New York defenseman Nick Leddy 8:23 into the contest, but Visnovsky unleashed a one-timer from the point that deflected in off Anaheim blue-liner Simon Despres with 2:52 remaining in the first period to forge a tie. The Ducks regained the lead 1:46 into the second, when Palmieri swept home a loose puck in the crease after defenseman James Wisniewski forced a turnover in the offensive zone.

Cogliano slid a backhander around Neuvirth at 15:11 to make it 3-1. The Islanders got back within one with 5:36 remaining in the third as Cizikas banged home a loose puck on the doorstep after a turnover behind the net, but Andersen stopped the final four shots he faced to preserve the victory.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Ducks RW Corey Perry saw his four-game point streak come to an end while captain Ryan Getzlaf also was held off the scoresheet. … The Islanders, who were penalty-free, finished 0-for-4 on the power play. … New York RW Michael Grabner was a healthy scratch for the fifth straight game.