Ducks hold off Islanders to earn playoff berth

UNIONDALE, N.Y. -- Officially qualifying for the playoffs for the eighth time in the last 10 NHL seasons reminded the Anaheim Ducks just how hard it is to reach the postseason.

The New York Islanders are in the process of learning that lesson right now.

Long Island-born center Kyle Palmieri scored the game-winning goal in the second period and the Ducks clinched a playoff spot by edging the Islanders 3-2 on Saturday afternoon at Nassau Coliseum.

The Ducks (48-22-7) secured a spot just minutes after the Nashville Predators became the first Western Conference team to clinch a playoff berth with a 4-3 win over the Washington Capitals. Anaheim did move into first place overall in the NHL with 103 points, one point ahead of Nashville.

“It’s exciting, we’ve been looking forward to the postseason here for a while now,” Palmieri said. “It’s nice to know for sure you’ll be there.”

The Ducks will likely be the only team in the Western Conference playoff field that has reached the playoffs at least eight times in the last 10 seasons. The San Jose Sharks have made the postseason in each of the previous 10 seasons but began play Saturday eight spots out of a playoff spot.

Related Coverage Preview: Ducks at Islanders

“For six months, it’s a real battle to get into the playoffs in the NHL,” Ducks head coach Bruce Boudreau said. “There is a lot of good hockey teams and it takes a consistency over a long period of time.”

But Boudreau insisted he didn’t spend any time leading up to Saturday’s game informing his players they could clinch a spot against the Islanders.

”I haven’t mentioned anything to the players at all,“ Boudreau said. ”We just want to keep going and progressing. If they do that, then all the other stuff just falls into place.

“It always seems panicky (to say) ‘Hey, if you win this game, you win your division’ (or) ‘You win this game, you win a playoff spot.'”

The free-falling Islanders (44-27-5) are trending dangerously close to panic time. New York, which spent most of the season in first place in the Metropolitan Division and seemingly coasting to just its third playoff berth in the last 10 seasons, has lost the first three games of a four-game homestand (0-2-1) and nine of 12 this month (3-6-3).

With Saturday’s loss, the Islanders technically fell into third place in the Metropolitan. The Islanders and Pittsburgh both have 93 points, but the Penguins have a game in hand.

“We’re not playing as complete of a game as we did before,” center John Tavares said. “I think we’re seeing how tight the games are that time of year.”

Seven of the Islanders’ 12 losses this month have been by one goal. New York, which entered play Saturday third in the NHL with 230 goals, has scored three goals or less 10 times in March.

“We’re not far off, we’re losing a lot of games by one goal,” Tavares said. “So we’ve got to stick with it for 60 minutes. We’re facing some adversity and we’ve got to find a way to overcome it.”

The teams split “own goals” in the opening period. Ducks right winger Rickard Rakell was credited with a goal when his pass ticked off the skate of Islanders defenseman Nick Leddy at the 8:23 mark.

The Islanders tied it with 2:52 left when defenseman Lubomir Visnovsky’s slap shot from the blue line bounced off the skate of Ducks defenseman Simon Despres.

Palmieri, who was born about 40 minutes east of Uniondale in Smithtown before moving to New Jersey as a preschooler, scored 1:46 into the second. The Ducks grabbed the momentum by killing off a 5-on-3 power play just past the midway point of the period and doubled their lead on a breakaway goal by center Andrew Cogliano with 3:49 left.

The Islanders pulled within one with 5:36 left, when center Casey Cizikas picked off Ducks defenseman Clayton Stoner’s pass in front of the Anaheim net and tucked it in for the unassisted tally. But Ducks goalie Frederik Andersen (29 saves) stopped the last four shots he faced, including a tip-in by Tavares with 2:01 remaining.

Islanders goalie Michal Neuvirth made 21 saves.

NOTES: The Ducks finished 6-6-1-0 (wins-losses-ties-overtime losses) in regular-season play at Nassau Coliseum. ... The Ducks scratched D Korbinian Holzer (concussion) as well as RW Emerson Etem, LW Tomas Fleischmann and D Hampus Lindholm. ... The Islanders scratched LW Eric Boulton, D Calvin de Haan, D Matt Donovan, RW Michael Grabner and RW Colin McDonald. ... The Islanders have lost seven straight home games (0-6-1), their worst skid at the Coliseum since dropping eight straight (0-4-4) from Nov. 27-Dec. 28, 2013.