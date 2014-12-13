Preview: Ducks at Jets

The league-leading Anaheim Ducks look to continue their perfect month when they visit the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday. Anaheim closed out November with back-to-back losses but has begun December with six straight victories, including a 4-2 triumph at Edmonton on Friday in the opener of its five-game Canadian road trip. Captain Ryan Getzlaf and defenseman Sami Vatanen each recorded a goal and an assist as the Ducks completed a sweep of the home-and-home series and increased their NHL-best point total to 45.

Winnipeg also has begun the month strong, earning at least one point in all five of its games (3-0-2). Mark Scheifele scored a goal and set up two others against Colorado on Thursday, but the Avalanche scored twice in the final 7:05 of the third period before posting a 4-3 shootout victory. Anaheim won the first of the three meetings between the teams on Sunday at MTS Centre as Kyle Palmieri scored 53 seconds into overtime to give the Ducks a 4-3 triumph.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FSN West (Anaheim), CITY (Winnipeg)

ABOUT THE DUCKS (20-6-5): Frederik Andersen made his career-high 17th consecutive start Friday, turning aside 21 shots en route to his 16th win of the season. The Swede was backed up by Jason LaBarbera, who was activated from injured reserve a day earlier after missing five contests with a fractured hand. Ryan Kesler finally is heating up as he has collected four goals and two assists during a four-game point streak.

ABOUT THE JETS (15-9-6): Patrice Cormier has yet to make his season debut as Winnipeg assigned him to St. John’s of the American Hockey League on Friday. The 24-year-old center has registered a goal and four assists in 49 NHL games over parts of the last four seasons. Winnipeg’s point streak goes back to late November as the team is 5-0-3 since falling to St. Louis on Nov. 23.

OVERTIME

1. Getzlaf has been kept off the scoresheet only once in his last seven games, registering three goals and nine assists during that span.

2. Winnipeg will get back LW Evander Kane, who completed his two-game suspension for hitting Ducks D Clayton Stoner from behind on Sunday.

3. Anaheim D Ben Lovejoy returned to the lineup Friday and recorded an assist after missing 21 contests with a broken finger.

PREDICTION: Ducks 3, Jets 1