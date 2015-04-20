Preview: Ducks at Jets

The Winnipeg Jets have entered the third period with a lead in each of the first two games of their Western Conference first-round series, but they’ve been unable to hold it. Winnipeg hopes to have the chance to rectify the problem - and avoid a 3-0 deficit - when it hosts the top-seeded Anaheim Ducks in Game 3 on Monday.

After letting a 2-1 edge disappear by allowing three goals in the final 20 minutes of the series opener, the Jets carried a 1-0 lead into the third session in Game 2 on Saturday, only to have Anaheim forge a tie at the midway point before Jakob Silfverberg scored with 30 seconds remaining - moving the Ducks halfway toward the second round. The late comeback spoiled a superb performance by Ondrej Pavelec, who finished with 37 saves - including 17 in the first period. Patrick Maroon knotted the game with a power-play goal for Anaheim, which posted a league-best 12-23-0 record when trailing after 40 minutes during the regular season. “We’ve been like this all year, and for us to be like that, I mean, it’s unbelievable,” Maroon said. “We just know we have it in us.”

TV: 9 p.m. ET, NBCSN, NHLN, RSN, TVA, Prime Ticket (Anaheim)

ABOUT THE DUCKS: While not pleased with being in the situation, Anaheim’s players believe being behind after two periods so often during the regular season has helped them thus far in this series. “It goes a long way come playoff time,” defenseman Cam Fowler said. “There is no panic in our group, no matter what point of the game we’re at. That’s huge. To have that belief that you’re still in the game no matter how many goals you’re down is a pretty powerful thing.”

ABOUT THE JETS: The MTS Centre will be rocking Monday as the city of Winnipeg hosts its first playoff game since 1996, when the original Jets faced Detroit in a first-round matchup. The current club is hoping to take advantage of the raucous crowd, which is expected to bring “whiteout” conditions to the arena. “I think it’s going to make a huge difference,” Drew Stafford said. “We can feed off that energy and use it to our advantage. ... To get home and get a little shot in the arm, and being back in our own building in front of our own fans, we’re really looking forward to it.”

OVERTIME

1. Ducks rookie C Chris Wagner exited Game 2 in the first period with an upper-body injury and is questionable for Monday’s contest.

2. The Jets franchise remains in search of its first postseason victory, as the Atlanta Thrashers were swept by the New York Rangers in its only other playoff appearance in 2007.

3. Anaheim added a reinforcement on defense, recalling Josh Manson from Norfolk of the American Hockey League. The 23-year-old notched three assists in 28 games with the Ducks during the regular season.

PREDICTION: Jets 3, Ducks 2