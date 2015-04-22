Preview: Ducks at Jets

The Winnipeg Jets’ inability to hold a third-period lead has put them on the brink of elimination in their Western Conference first-round series. Winnipeg looks to avoid being swept and record the first playoff victory in franchise history when it hosts the top-seeded Anaheim Ducks in Game 4 on Wednesday.

The Jets carried a one-goal lead into the third period in each of the first three games of the series, but Anaheim rallied to win Games 1 and 2 in regulation before capturing Game 3 in overtime. Rickard Rakell was the hero on Monday, scoring his second career postseason goal 5:12 into the extra session to put the Ducks one victory away from a spot in the second round. Ryan Kesler netted the tying tally with 2:14 left in the third period while Jakob Silfverberg recorded a goal and two assists as Anaheim posted its 15th win when trailing after two sessions, including 12 during the regular season. Bryan Little gave Winnipeg a 4-3 lead late in the second period of the first NHL playoff game in the city since 1996, but the franchise fell to 0-7 all-time in the postseason.

TV: 9:30 p.m. ET, USA, RSN, TVA, FSN West (Anaheim)

ABOUT THE DUCKS: According to Elias Sports Bureau, Anaheim is the first team in NHL history to win three straight games in which it trailed after two periods. Despite its success in that situation throughout the campaign, coach Bruce Boudreau knows the team is playing with fire. “The rules and laws say it just can’t continue,” he said. “We’re fortunate that it has, but it’s not saying it’s going to continue (in Game 4).” Nate Thompson, who missed the first three games with an upper-body injury, could replace Tomas Fleischmann in the lineup for Game 4.

ABOUT THE JETS: Instead of being demoralized about the fact it just as well could be the team with the 3-0 lead, Winnipeg is remaining positive as it hopes to claw its way back into the series. “You’ve got to make them win four games, so we’re sure not going to go down easy,” said right wing Blake Wheeler, who scored his second career playoff goal - and first since 2010 with Boston - in Game 3. “You’ve got to win four games. We’ve won four in a row before. The first one’s going to be the hardest one, apparently.”

OVERTIME

1. The Ducks have outscored the Jets 6-0 in the third period this series.

2. Anaheim has five players with at least three points while rookie LW Adam Lowry leads Winnipeg with three.

3. Should the Jets stave off elimination with the first playoff win in franchise history, Game 5 will take place Friday in Anaheim.

PREDICTION: Ducks 5, Jets 2