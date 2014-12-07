Palmieri goal lifts Ducks past Jets in OT

WINNIPEG, Manitoba -- Center Ryan Getzlaf wasn’t planning any celebration after the Anaheim Ducks claimed sole possession of first place in the National Hockey League on Sunday afternoon.

The Ducks (18-6-5) grabbed the spot after right winger Kyle Palmieri scored 53 seconds into overtime for a 4-3 victory over the Winnipeg Jets.

“It feels good overnight, that’s about it,” said Getzlaf, who contributed three assists.

“We’re just battling to get points every night and that’s a good thing for our group.”

Anaheim’s fourth straight win gave it 41 points, two more than idle Tampa Bay.

Jets defenseman Jacob Trouba tied the game 3-3 with 4:45 left in the third period when he used a backhand shot to send his own rebound past goalie Frederik Andersen.

“When you’re down a goal in the third period, you want to come back and storm as hard as you can and put it all out there,” said Trouba, who scored his fifth of the season.

“We did a good job of that. It was a hard-fought game.”

Andersen made his 15th straight start and stopped 27 of the 30 shots he faced.

Ondrej Pavelec had 21 saves in the loss for Winnipeg (14-9-5), which ended a three-game homestand and has earned points in its last six games.

Palmieri beat Pavelec with a sharp-angled shot from the left side of the net.

“I took a quick look at the net and I saw him down on his post so I just tried to get (the puck) up,” Palmieri said of his fourth goal this season.

“I was lucky enough to put it up inside the bar.”

The game featured a pair of power-play goals from each team.

Left winger Rene Bourque and center Ryan Kesler scored with the man advantage for Anaheim, and right winger Jakob Silfverberg had an even-strength goal.

Winnipeg got power-play goals from defenseman Dustin Byfuglien and left winger Andrew Ladd, who also had an assist.

“It could have gone either way,” said Ladd, who notched his 10th goal of the season at 1:33 of the second period to give his team the 2-1 lead.

“(Palmieri) made a heck of a shot there at the end. I think we’re pretty happy with the homestand. Now we’re excited to get out on the road and see what we can do there.”

The game’s first three goals were scored on the power play.

Bourque, acquired from Montreal on Nov. 20 in exchange for Bryan Allen, scored his first goal of the season at 11:02 of the first period with Byfuglien in the penalty box for holding.

Byfuglien soon redeemed himself and extended his goal-scoring streak to four games when he capitalized on an Anaheim penalty to tie the game 1-1 at 14:28 with his seventh of the season.

Winnipeg outshot the Ducks 14-9 in the opening period and carried another power play into the second frame after Silfverberg went off for holding with three seconds left in the period.

The Jets made the Ducks pay with Ladd’s goal off a rebound at 1:33.

Silfverberg then made up for his penalty when he tipped in a point shot by defenseman Clayton Stoner at 4:35 to make it 2-2.

Kesler gave the Ducks the 3-2 lead with his ninth goal of the season, a quick, low shot on the power play into an open side of the net at 8:53.

The period ended with more penalties, and Jets left winger Evander Kane got a game misconduct for checking from behind.

Both teams were 2-for-6 on the power play.

Winnipeg heads out for a two-game road trip to Dallas on Tuesday and Colorado on Sunday. Anaheim hosts Edmonton on Wednesday.

NOTES: The Ducks were missing RW Corey Perry, who was injured early in Anaheim’s 5-4 win Friday over Minnesota after a hip check by Wild D Keith Ballard. Perry, who leads Anaheim with 14 goals, will have an MRI on his left knee when the team returns home. ... RW Davante Smith-Pelly is taking Perry’s spot on the top line. ... The Ducks recalled forward Rickard Rakell from the Norfolk Admirals of the AHL Saturday and reassigned defenseman Mat Clark to Norfolk. ... Jets C Bryan Little had a career-high four points and the franchise’s first hat trick since Dec. 18, 2010, in Friday’s 6-2 victory over Colorado. ... Winnipeg is without injured D Zach Bogosian (lower body), D Grant Clitsome (upper body) and D Tobias Enstrom (lower body). Those injuries forced RW Dustin Byfuglien to move back to defense. ... Jets C Mathieu Perreault played with the Ducks last season.