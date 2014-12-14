Ducks win seventh straight

WINNIPEG, Manitoba -- If the Anaheim Ducks were tired after arriving in Winnipeg in the wee hours of Saturday morning, they didn’t show it.

The Ducks extended their winning streak to seven games with a 4-1 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday night at MTS Centre.

Center Ryan Getzlaf scored an even-strength goal and added an assist, while right winger Jakob Silfverberg notched a goal on the power play and centers Nate Thompson and Andrew Cogliano scored shorthanded markers.

Goalie Frederik Andersen made 27 saves in his 18th straight start, keeping the Ducks (21-6-5) atop the NHL standings with 47 points.

Andersen credited his parents for giving him the motivation to keep his career-long starting streak going through some taxing times.

“Sometimes you think about (being tired), but you use your parents as motivation -- how hard they worked growing up to get you to practice and make sure that you’re able to play hockey and have fun with it,” Andersen said. “When you think about that, this seems like nothing. And then when you see how hard we battle in front of me, it gives you more motivation. So that’s really nice.”

Related Coverage Preview: Ducks at Jets

Center Brian Little scored his team-leading 12th goal of the season on a power play for Winnipeg (15-10-6), which saw its points streak end at eight games (5-1-3).

Michael Hutchinson made 27 saves in his ninth start in net this season for the Jets. The rookie has played in 11 games and hadn’t lost in regulation since Oct. 12 (6-2-2).

Getzlaf’s goal was his 10th of the season and he now has a team-leading 33 points.

”Excuses,“ Getzlaf said of any mention about the team’s tiring turnaround from Edmonton. ”I’ve been saying it for a couple weeks now: We’ve had guys in and out of the lineup; all that stuff’s just excuses. We have a deep team. We’ve played many back-to-back games. Everybody has to do it.

“Tonight, we showed our resilience in doing it.”

Little had the only goal of the first period when he scored at 11:28 with Ducks center Ryan Kesler in the penalty box for goaltender interference.

Silfverberg’s fourth goal of the season went over the left shoulder of Hutchinson at 6:15 of the second, then Getzlaf made it 2-1 two minutes later with a shot that hit the post.

Fourteen seconds after Ducks right winger Kyle Palmieri was called for delay of game, Hutchinson misplayed a puck he was trying to move to defenseman Dustin Byfuglien behind the net.

Getzlaf scooped up the puck and made a pass at the front of the net to Thompson, who put in his third goal of the season at 17:54 for the 3-1 lead.

Hutchinson said Silfverberg’s goal was a good one and he may have been interfered with on Getzlaf’s goal, but the Thompson goal was a bad play.

“The third one, everything that could go wrong did go wrong on that one,” Hutchinson said. “It was a frustrating second period, but I think we really battled hard in the third period.”

Hutchinson was pulled with 2:36 left in the third, but Cogliano scored at 18:45.

The Ducks outshot the Jets 31-28.

“There’s a reason why they’re where they’re at in the standings,” Little said. “They’re a good team. They don’t give you much and they make you pay when you make a mistake.”

The Ducks are in the midst of a five-game, nine-day road trip through Canada. Their third game is Tuesday in Toronto. The trip includes two sets of back-to-back games. Winnipeg hosts Buffalo on Tuesday.

NOTES: Ducks G Frederik Andersen’s 18th straight game is the longest streak by an Anaheim goaltender since Jonas Hiller started a club-record 32 straight from Jan. 12 to March 18, 2012. ... Jets LW Evander Kane returned to the ice after serving a two-game suspension for his hit-from-behind on Anaheim D Clayton Stoner in the Ducks’ 4-3 overtime win on Dec. 7. ... Jets second-year C Mark Scheifele had a career-high three-point game (one goal and two assists) Thursday in a 4-3 shootout loss to Colorado. ... Ducks RW Corey Perry is out 3-4 weeks with a knee injury suffered on Dec. 5. ... Winnipeg RW Dustin Byfuglien continues to play defense as the Jets remain without injured D Zach Bogosian (lower body), D Grant Clitsome (upper body) and D Tobias Enstrom (lower body). ... Ducks C Ryan Getzlaf and Jets LW Andrew Ladd were teammates with the Western Hockey League’s Calgary Hitmen in 2003-04 and 2004-05.