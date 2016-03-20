Silfverberg’s goal lifts Ducks over Jets

WINNIPEG, Manitoba -- Jakob Silfverberg is not the biggest name in the Anaheim Ducks lineup but he’s not a guy to be ignored, either.

Left unattended deep in Winnipeg territory, the 25-year-old right winger took a pass from center Ryan Kesler and scored 58.6 seconds into the 3-on-3 overtime to lift the Ducks to a 3-2 victory over the Jets at MTS Centre on Sunday afternoon.

Silfverberg was stopped on a breakaway by Jets goalie Michael Hutchinson but then flipped in the rebound to give the visitors the win.

The goal was his 13th of the season, tying his career-best mark set a year ago. He’s registered just seven goals since Jan. 20, including a hat trick against the New Jersey Devils in a 7-1 romp last week.

But the Swedish-born forward, in his third season with the Ducks after a fine rookie campaign in Ottawa, has boatloads of talent -- and he flashed some on the winner, jumping on his own rebound and roofing the puck over Hutchinson, the only Jets’ player in the vicinity.

“They kind of forgot about me, and (Kesler) made a good pass and yeah, obviously, I had a lot more time than I thought I would and managed to put the rebound in,” said Silfverberg. “(It‘s) a good feeling.”

Kesler, with his 17th goal of the year, and left winger Jamie McGinn, with his 19th, also scored for Anaheim, while goalie John Gibson made 27 saves.

Related Coverage Preview: Ducks at Jets

Winnipeg is winless its last three games.

The Jets got goals from blueliner Paul Postma, his first of the season, and right winger Blake Wheeler, who tallied his 19th.

Winnipeg had a late power-play chance in regulation time with Ducks defenseman Josh Manson off for holding at 17:33 of the third period but couldn’t snap the 2-2 tie.

Hutchinson stopped 30 shots, including a glove save on a partial breakaway by defenseman Cam Fowler in overtime.

Anaheim (40-22-9) remains in second place in the Pacific Division of the Western Conference, three points ahead of the idle San Jose Sharks. The Jets (29-37-6) are last in the conference.

Ducks captain Ryan Getzlaf said the triumph wasn’t exactly a thing of beauty.

”It was an ugly hockey game. The puck was bouncing around, not really connecting a whole lot for both teams,“ he said. ”Both teams battled hard to get into overtime. We got away with the win.

“At this time of the year, you got to slog through a few (games). They aren’t all pretty. They aren’t all textbook wins, that’s for sure. We found a way to get it done.”

The Ducks continue a five-game Canadian road swing with a battle Tuesday against the Montreal Canadiens. Winnipeg plays its third of four straight games at home Tuesday night against the Vancouver Canucks.

The two clubs lost key performers to injuries in the second period. Anaheim left winger David Perron left the game early in the period after suffering an apparent shoulder injury when he tumbled awkwardly into the end boards. Late in the period, Winnipeg center Mathieu Perreault also lost his footing, fell backward into the boards and smacked his head.

Rookie forwards Nic Petan, Chase De Leo and Scott Kosmachuk saw plenty of ice time because of the Jets injury-depleted lineup.

“We had a lot of guys step up. (De Leo) had a great game. A lot of young guys who haven’t played a lot of games here played awesome for us and it sucked we couldn’t get them the win,” said Winnipeg center Mark Scheifele.

Postma, who played the majority of the past five seasons in the American Hockey League, was feeling pretty good about his first NHL goal since Dec. 11, 2014, in Denver against the Avalanche.

He opened the scoring at 6:29 of the first period after taking a pass from center Andrew Copp, firing a shot at Gibson and then slapping in his own rebound.

“Copper made an awesome pass and I was sneaking in there, saw a lane and got a second chance at it. It’s a bit of a monkey off the back, a bit of relief and just nice to see that one go in,” said Postma, playing the last few weeks in place of injured blueliner Mark Stuart.

NOTES: A flu bug that bit Jets D Dustin Byfuglien and G Michael Hutchinson last week knocked RW Marko Dano out of Sunday’s game. C Chase De Leo was called up from the Manitoba Moose of the American Hockey League and made his NHL debut. The 20-year-old hails from La Mirada, Calif., located about 12 miles northwest of Anaheim. His parents had Ducks season tickets when he was growing up. ... Winnipeg’s infirmary is packed, with C Bryan Little (upper body), RW Nikolaj Ehlers (upper body), RW Joel Armia (lower body), RW Anthony Peluso (upper body) and RW JC Lipon (upper body) all out. ... Anaheim held out C Mike Santorelli and D Korbinian Holzer, while D Sami Vatanen (upper body) and C Nate Thompson (lower body) missed the contest due to injuries. ... Ducks C Ryan Kesler played 111 games in Winnipeg for the Moose from 2003 to 2005.