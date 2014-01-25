Preview: Ducks at Kings

The league-leading Anaheim Ducks and host Los Angeles Kings make history Saturday as they kick off the NHL Stadium Series at Dodger Stadium in the first regular-season outdoor game set in a warm climate. The Kings were involved in an outdoor exhibition against the New York Rangers that took place on Sept. 27, 1991 in the parking lot of Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, a contest that had a game-time temperature of 85 degrees. The event was deemed a success despite melting ice conditions and swarms of insects, including grasshoppers.

Los Angeles looks to snap its four-game winless streak (0-3-1) and avenge Thursday’s 2-1 loss at Anaheim. Former King Dustin Penner and Patrick Maroon scored 4:02 apart late in the second period to erase a deficit and help the Ducks improve to 21-1-2 at home. Anze Kopitar netted the lone goal for the Kings, who posted a 3-2 shootout triumph at Anaheim on Dec. 3.

TV: 9:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN, CBC, RDS2

ABOUT THE DUCKS (38-10-5): Anaheim has struggled offensively since registering a 9-1 victory over Vancouver on Jan. 15, scoring two goals on three occasions and three tallies once in a stretch during which it went 2-2-0. The Ducks have scored 177 goals this season, a franchise record through 53 games. Their 126 goals allowed also is a new club mark.

ABOUT THE KINGS (29-17-6): Saturday’s contest officially is a home game for Los Angeles, but the Kings are on a stretch during which they play eight straight away from Staples Center. The club kicked off its five-game road trip with a triumph at St. Louis before dropping its next four. Los Angeles takes to the road for two more contests following Saturday’s extravaganza before taking on Pittsburgh on Jan. 30 in the opener of a four-game homestand that leads into the Olympic break.

OVERTIME

1. Kopitar’s goal on Thursday ended his 10-game drought.

2. Ducks captain Ryan Getzlaf was kept off the scoresheet Thursday, ending his eight-game point streak.

3. Legendary rock band KISS will perform both prior to the contest and during the first intermission.

PREDICTION: Ducks 3, Kings 1