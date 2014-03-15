Preview: Ducks at Kings

After snapping out of their doldrums in record-setting fashion, the Anaheim Ducks continue their pursuit of the Presidents’ Trophy and a division title when they wrap up a three-game road trip at the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday night. The Ducks halted a four-game skid (0-2-2) by cooling off one of the league’s hottest team, pumping in a club-record six goals in the second period during a 6-4 win at Colorado on Friday night. Anaheim is tied with San Jose atop the Pacific Division but has a game in hand.

The Kings have been the league’s streakiest team over the past two months, losing nine of 10 before rebounding with eight consecutive victories - a run that came to a halt with a 3-2 home loss to Toronto on Thursday night. Los Angeles could be short-handed for Saturday’s matchup after starting netminder Jonathan Quick and captain Dustin Brown missed Friday’s practice while dealing with a bug. The Kings have dropped the last two meetings with Anaheim, including a 3-0 defeat at Dodger Stadium on Jan. 25.

TV: 10:30 ET, Prime Ticket (Anaheim), FSN West (Los Angeles)

ABOUT THE DUCKS (44-16-7): Anaheim’s six-goal eruption, coming in a span of 16:03, was shocking after the team had been held to two goals or fewer in seven of the previous 10 games. “It was big,” said Ducks captain Ryan Getzlaf, who was among three players to collect a pair of assists. “The guys showed a lot of character coming out and playing the way we did. ... That was good for us.” Corey Perry continued his goal-scoring tear with his eighth tally in nine games, but the power-play unit continues to sputter, failing on its last 13 chances and converting 2-of-39 over the past 12 games.

ABOUT THE KINGS (38-23-6): Marian Gaborik, acquired from Columbus at the trade deadline, failed to hit the scoresheet in his first three games with Los Angeles before notching a goal and an assist in the loss to Toronto. Injuries limited Gaborik - a three-time 40-goal scorer - to 22 games with the Blue Jackets, but he was an ongoing presence Thursday with a team high-tying six shots playing alongside Anze Kopitar and Justin Williams. “I think it’s coming along,” Gaborik said. “We had some chemistry with our line and created some chances, so I think it’s going the right way.”

OVERTIME

1. Los Angeles had surrended two goals or fewer seven times in the last nine games.

2. Ducks D Cam Fowler sustained a lower-body injury Friday and is questionable for Saturday’s game.

2. Kopitar has 16 goals and 28 assists in 43 games versus Anaheim.

PREDICTION: Ducks 3, Kings 2