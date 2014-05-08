Preview: Ducks at Kings

The Los Angeles Kings look to extend their winning streak and push the Anaheim Ducks to the brink of elimination when they host Game 3 of the Western Conference second-round series between the Pacific Division rivals on Thursday. Los Angeles has been nothing short of remarkable this postseason, becoming the fourth team in NHL history to win a best-of-seven series after losing the first three games by rallying to knock off the San Jose Sharks in the first round before winning the first two contests of this matchup on the road. The Kings posted a 3-1 victory in Game 2 despite being without two of their top six defensemen as veterans Willie Mitchell and Robyn Regehr both sat out with undisclosed injuries.

Jonathan Quick, Anze Kopitar and Marian Gaborik have been sensational during Los Angeles’ six-game winning streak. Quick has allowed a total of eight goals in those contests after surrendering 16 over the club’s first three playoff games while Kopitar enters Thursday with a nine-game point streak. Gaborik, who shares the league lead with six tallies, has been a major thorn in Anaheim’s side as he scored the tying goal in the series opener with seven seconds remaining in the third period and netted the winner in overtime before tallying 34 seconds into Game 2.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, NBCSN, TSN, RDS

ABOUT THE DUCKS: Struggling for answers, coach Bruce Boudreau may insert Kyle Palmieri back into the lineup for Game 3. The right wing has sat out Anaheim’s last four games after recording just one goal in the team’s first four postseason contests. “If I do get the chance to be in the lineup, I want to bring as much energy as possible and do whatever it takes to make the team successful,” Palmieri said. “Whether that’s just driving to the net or having that energy, or hopefully putting a couple into the net, so we’ll see.”

ABOUT THE KINGS: While Gaborik shares the league lead in goals with Pittsburgh’s Jussi Jokinen, Kopitar is first in both assists (10) and points (14). Los Angeles has had five two-goal performances this postseason, with Gaborik and Justin Williams recording two each and Kopitar registering the other. Defenseman Jeff Schultz filled in admirably for Regehr in Game 2, logging nearly 20 minutes of ice time in his Kings debut - and first NHL playoff game since 2012 with Washington - after spending the entire regular season with Manchester of the American Hockey League.

OVERTIME

1. The Ducks have netted only three tallies over the first two games of the series, with captain Ryan Getzlaf notching an assist on each.

2. Los Angeles added reinforcements from Manchester on Wednesday, recalling Ds Derek Forbort and Colin Miller, Cs Nick Shore and Jordan Weal, LW Andy Andreoff and G Patrik Bartosak.

3. Kopitar is three games away from matching the longest point streak in one postseason in franchise history set in 1993 by Wayne Gretzky.

PREDICTION: Ducks 4, Kings 2