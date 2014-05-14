Preview: Ducks at Kings

If their first-round series was any indication, the Los Angeles Kings have the Anaheim Ducks right where they want them. Los Angeles attempts to stave off elimination and even its Western Conference second-round matchup when it hosts Anaheim for Game 6 on Wednesday. The Kings lost their first three games against San Jose in the opening round before staging an historic rally to win the series, becoming the fourth team in NHL history to accomplish the feat.

Los Angeles continued to surge, winning the first two games of this set in Anaheim. The Pacific Division-champion Ducks returned the favor with two victories at Staples Center before posting a 4-3 triumph on Monday to again push the Kings to the brink. Devante Smith-Pelly snapped a tie by tallying twice in an 83-second span early in the second period and rookie John Gibson made 39 saves as Anaheim withstood a comeback attempt to hand the Kings their second three-game losing streak of the postseason.

TV: 9:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN, TSN, RDS

ABOUT THE DUCKS: The two-goal performance was the second of the playoffs for Smith-Pelly, who also scored a pair - including the tying tally with 24 seconds left in the third period - in Anaheim’s series-clinching overtime victory against Dallas in Game 6 of their first-round matchup. Gibson proved to be human in Game 5 by allowing three goals but improved to a combined 5-0-0 with two shutouts, a 1.40 goals-against average and a .955 save percentage in three NHL regular-season games and a pair of playoff contests.

ABOUT THE KINGS: Regardless of the outcome of the series, Los Angeles’ acquisition of Marian Gaborik at the trade deadline has been a superb one. The Slovakian registered 16 points in 19 regular-season games before turning it up a notch in the playoffs with 12 points in as many contests. Gaborik has registered three two-goal performances - including one in Game 5 - and leads the league with eight tallies.

OVERTIME

1. The Ducks have won three straight playoff games for the first time since 2007, when they captured five in a row against Detroit (three) and Ottawa en route to their Stanley Cup championship.

2. Los Angeles D Willie Mitchell, who has missed six games with an undisclosed injury, skated on Tuesday but is doubtful for Game 6.

3. Smith-Pelly leads Anaheim with five goals but has yet to record an assist in the playoffs.

PREDICTION: Ducks 3, Kings 1