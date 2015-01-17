Preview: Ducks at Kings

The Anaheim Ducks look to translate their recent home success to the road Saturday, when they visit the struggling Los Angeles Kings on Rob Blake Night at Staples Center. Anaheim is coming off a season-high eight-game homestand during which it posted a 6-2-0 record, winning the final two contests by a combined 9-1 score. The Ducks recorded a dominant 5-1 triumph in the finale on Friday as Jakob Silfverberg scored twice while the hosts limited New Jersey to 15 shots - just one in the second period.

Los Angeles has had far less success on its seven-game homestand, losing four of the first five contests (1-2-2). The Kings fell to the Devils 5-3 on Wednesday, allowing three goals in a 68-second span midway through the second period to break open a tie game. Los Angeles will honor Blake with a pregame ceremony during which the Hall-of-Famer’s No. 4 will be retired.

TV: NHLN, KCOP-13 (Anaheim), FSN West (Los Angeles)

ABOUT THE DUCKS (29-10-6): Silfverberg may be on the verge of breaking out with his two-goal performance on Friday. The 24-year-old Swede had gone 12 games without a tally after scoring three times over his previous five contests. Corey Perry opened the scoring Friday with his team-leading 19th goal and fifth in as many games.

ABOUT THE KINGS (20-14-10): Blake will be the sixth player to have his number retired by Los Angeles, joining Rogie Vachon, Marcel Dionne, Dave Taylor, Wayne Gretzky and Luc Robitaille. Currently the team’s assistant general manager, Blake is the Kings’ all-time leader among defensemen in goals (161), assists (333), points (494), power-play tallies (92) and game-winners (29). Marian Gaborik enters Saturday with a three-game goal-scoring streak and 11 tallies in his last 13 contests.

OVERTIME

1. The Pacific Division rivals split a pair of meetings in November, with each club recording a post-regulation victory at home.

2. Anaheim G Ilya Bryzgalov recorded the win Friday - his first in four appearances this season - despite having to make only 14 saves.

3. Los Angeles RW Justin Williams has recorded five goals over his last six games.

PREDICTION: Ducks 5, Kings 4