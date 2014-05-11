Ducks 2, Kings 0: John Gibson posted a shutout in his NHL playoff debut and captain Ryan Getzlaf celebrated his 29th birthday with a power-play goal and an assist as visiting Anaheim evened its Western Conference second-round series with Los Angeles at two games apiece.

Devante Smith-Pelly also scored and Corey Perry notched a pair of assists for the Pacific Division-champion Ducks, who host a pivotal Game 5 on Monday. Gibson turned aside 28 shots in his first career postseason contest after going 3-0-0 with a shutout in a brief stint during the regular season.

Jonathan Quick allowed two goals on 11 shots in one period before being replaced by rookie Martin Jones, who stopped three shots over the final two sessions. Jones did all of his work in the third as the Kings held Anaheim without a shot on goal in the second period - a playoff first for both teams.

Gibson made several big saves as Los Angeles tested him early before Anaheim broke through with 3:58 remaining in the first period. After Getzlaf’s shot went wide, Perry backhanded the puck from below the end line to Smith-Pelly, who lifted it past Quick from the doorstep.

The Ducks doubled the lead later in the session as Getzlaf backhanded the puck off Quick and into the net from below the end line with 75 seconds left for his fourth goal of the postseason. It was more than enough offensive support for Gibson, who made brilliant saves on Tanner Pearson in the second period and defenseman Jake Muzzin in the third to preserve the shutout.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The road team has won each of the first four games in the series. ... Getzlaf, who either has scored or set up six of the Ducks’ eight goals in the series, prevented a tally early in the second period when Kings D Drew Doughty’s shot at a wide-open net from the bottom of the slot hit the veteran center’s leg and caromed wide. ... Los Angeles RW Justin Williams appeared in the 100th postseason game of his career. ... The Ducks were without C Mathieu Perreault and LW Matt Beleskey due to undisclosed injuries. ... Gibson became the second rookie goaltender to start a game for Anaheim this postseason - joining Frederik Andersen, who was scratched due to a leg injury suffered in Game 3.