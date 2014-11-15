Kings 3, Ducks 2 (OT): Jarret Stoll scored his first goal of the season on the power play at 2:19 of overtime as host Los Angeles avenged a loss in Anaheim four days ago.

Stoll tapped a pass from Justin Williams past Frederik Andersen and Anze Kopitar also converted on the power play as the Kings won for only the third time in 10 games (3-4-3). Tyler Toffoli scored a short-handed goal, defenseman Jake Muzzin collected two assists and Jonathan Quick turned aside 27 shots to improve to 7-1-1 at home.

Ryan Kesler scored his third goal in two games against Los Angeles and Emerson Etem also tallied for the Ducks, who went to overtime for a franchise-record fifth straight contest - going 1-0-4 in that span. Andersen made 34 saves and remained winless since Oct. 31.

Anaheim got on the board 8 1/2 minutes into the second period when Patick Maroon slid a pass into the slot and Etem converted with a backhand chip over Quick. Toffoli tied it with 3:23 left in the session, finishing a 2-on-1 with a hard wrist shot from the left side that beat Andersen short side, but the Ducks responded two minutes later when Kesler received a cross-ice pass from Bryan Allen and buried a turnaround shot from the bottom of the right circle.

Kopitar drew Los Angeles even just before the 9 1/2-minute mark of the third, ripping a one-timer past Andersen for his third goal in four games - ending an 0-for-18 rut on the power play for the Kings. Anaheim was unable to convert with the man advantage with 5 1/2 minutes to play, sending the Ducks into overtime for the sixth time in seven games.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Toffoli netted his league-high fourth short-handed goal while his eighth tally also leads Los Angeles. ... Ducks RW Devante Smith-Pelly (upper body) sat out the contest and joined RW Corey Perry and D Francois Beauchemin - both recovering from the mumps - on the sideline. ... Kings D Robyn Regehr was back in the lineup after a three-game absence just in time to take the place of D Alec Martinez, who is out indefinitely after undergoing surgery on his finger Friday. ... Play was delayed in the opening minute of the third period when Kings captain Dustin Brown checked Ducks D Clayton Stoner into the back boards, jarring loose a glass partition.