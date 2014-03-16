Anaheim ducks past Kings 2-1

LOS ANGELES -- After the Anaheim Ducks had appeared to bottom out in a loss to the Calgary Flames earlier in the week, they responded with a win that showed they intend to make a deep run in the playoffs.

Wingers Pat Maroon and Tim Jackman scored goals, goaltender Frederik Andersen had 37 saves and the Ducks defeated the Los Angeles Kings 2-1 on Saturday night.

Anaheim (45-16-7) maintained the top spot in the Pacific Division and moved 15 points ahead of the Kings with 14 games remaining. Despite having top guns Ryan Getzlaf and Corey Perry shut down for the game, the Ducks used scoring from their depth players along with stellar goaltending to escape Staples Center with two points.

“We had a pointed conversation after the Calgary loss,” Getzlaf said. “It was important to see the response in our last two games. We want to be playing our best entering the playoffs.”

The winning goal was scored less than a minute after the Kings had forged the only tie of the game. Maroon gained possession in the left corner and was able to walk out in front of the Los Angeles net. His pass to the middle was deflected by Kings defenseman Jake Muzzin and into the net at 12:12 for his sixth goal of the season.

The Kings appeared to score the tying goal with 6:23 left, but referee Rob Martell ruled Kings winger Marian Gaborik interfered with Andersen to negate a potential score by Anze Kopitar.

“They ran into our goalie,” Ducks coach Bruce Boudreau said. “I‘m surprised they didn’t get a penalty. I knew automatically it wouldn’t count.”

The Ducks and San Jose Sharks will likely go down to the final game of the season to determine who wins the Pacific Division and possible top seed in the Western Conference playoffs. With the Ducks facing another road trip to western Canada next week, it was important they re-establish their identity during the past two nights on the road.

The Kings dropped their third consecutive home game and continue to struggle to score goals despite of the addition of Gaborik, a former 40-goal scorer. He has only scored in one game since arriving from Columbus in a trade at deadline day and is trying to acclimate to left wing, not his natural position.

“We have to play our game,” Gaborik said. “We struggled in some areas making little plays and we have to get more quality chances.”

Los Angeles evened the score on a power play goal by winger Tyler Toffoli at 11:21 of the second period. Center Jarret Stoll took a pass off the boards from defenseman Alec Martinez and fired a shot from the slot. Andersen made the save, but Toffoli was there to bang home the rebound for his 11th goal of the season.

The goal broke a nine-game streak without a goal for Toffoli, who like Gaborik has struggled to score on the left wing. With right winger Dustin Brown out of the lineup, Sutter shifted Toffoli back to his natural position and the move paid immediate dividends.

“It’s playoff hockey right now,” Toffoli said. “We didn’t play the best we could, but we have to play our best down the stretch.”

Despite missing top defenseman Cam Fowler, the Ducks were able to limit Los Angeles’ scoring chances through the first half of the game. The Kings had 17 shots through 30 minutes, but most were from the perimeter as they failed to capitalize on two power play opportunities.

Anaheim opening the scoring on Jackman’s fourth goal of the season at 13:01 of the first period. The Ducks forced a turnover deep in the Los Angeles zone and center Mathieu Perreault shoveled a feed to Jackman, who tipped the puck by Jones with left winger Matt Beleskey drawing the secondary assist.

Los Angeles (38-24-6) got 18 saves from goaltender Martin Jones and lost its second consecutive home game after winning eight in a row. Short of a major collapse by Anaheim or San Jose, the Kings are destined to be the third seed in the Pacific and will open the playoffs on the road.

NOTES: Anaheim scratched D Cam Fowler, RW Teemu Selanne and D Stephane Robidas. ... The Ducks are the only NHL team with a better-than-.500 record when the opposition scores first (18-12-2). ... Anaheim C Andrew Cogliano played in his 526th consecutive game. He has never missed a game in his seven-year career. Only three players have a longer streak to start a career. ... The Kings did not dress D Matt Greene and RW Dustin Brown, who missed his first game of the season. ... Los Angeles G Martin Jones got the start amid speculation that starting G Jonathan Quick suffered an injury in the Kings’ 3-2 loss to Toronto on Thursday. ... Kings C Anze Kopitar and Dustin Brown each have 194 career goals and trail Mike Murphy by one goal for eighth overall in franchise history.