Ducks top Kings, claim best of West title

LOS ANGELES -- The Anaheim Ducks captured the Pacific Division title for the second consecutive season and clinched a win in dramatic fashion against their biggest rivals on Saturday night.

Goaltender Frederik Andersen made 27 saves and winger Devante Smith-Pelly scored the winning shootout goal as the Ducks defeated the Los Angeles Kings 4-3.

The Ducks (53-20-8) will finish the regular season atop the Western Conference standings and face the Dallas Stars in the opening round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Anaheim enters the postseason with a lot to prove. Last year, the Ducks were eliminated by the Detroit Red Wings in the first round after winning the Pacific in a lockout-shortened season.

“It really does not matter who we face,” Ducks center Ryan Getzlaf said. “The Stars have excellent players and they beat us in the season series.”

The win was Anaheim’s fourth in five games against the Kings this season. Though the rivals have never met in the playoffs, a first-round win by both teams would set the stage for a long-awaited playoff matchup.

“The secret to beating the Kings is having great goaltending,” Ducks coach Bruce Boudreau said.

Los Angeles has played well since the March trade deadline and will start the road in a familiar place, on the road as a lower seed. In 2012, the Kings won the Stanley Cup from the eighth and final seed in the Western Conference.

“I think the last couple of games, definitely, our intensity was there,” said Kings center Anze Kopitar, who scored two goals. “Our effort was there and that was obviously our preparation for the playoffs as we have a couple of days off to try to recharge.”

Kopitar has enjoyed one of his best all-around seasons in his seventh year in the NHL. He was named team MVP by the local media and is in the discussion as a finalist for the Selke Trophy, the award given to the best defensive forward.

“He had a really good regular season,” Kings coach Darryl Sutter said. “He’s played the last little bit like he’s getting ready for the next step.”

The Kings and Ducks traded goals less than two minutes apart late in the third period to knot the score at 3.

Anaheim winger Matt Beleksey scored an unassisted goal off a Kings neutral-zone turnover. Kopitar’s second goal of the night evened the score again at 16:48 on a wrist shot after faking an Anaheim defender out of position.

Trailing 2-1 entering the third period, Los Angeles knotted the score in the first minute on Kopitar’s 28th goal of the season. He gained possession behind the net and beat Andersen on a wrap-around shot at 0:48 with wingers Justin Williams and Marian Gaborik drawing assists.

The Kings opened the scoring on winger Dustin Brown’s 15th goal of the season at 4:43 of the first period. Brown was sprung on a breakaway off a pass from defenseman Willie Mitchell and his wrist shot from 25 feet beat Andersen.

Anaheim tied the score at 6:14 of the first on center Nick Bonino’s 21th goal of the season. Kings defenseman Slava Voynov turned over the puck in front of the Los Angeles net and Bonino backhanded a shot past Kings goalie Jonathan Quick from his knees.

The Ducks took their first lead of the night on Smith-Pelly’s goal at 2:33 of the second period. Defenseman Hampus Lindholm took a shot from the left point and the puck deflected off Smith-Pelly past Quick for his second goal of the season. Defenseman Francois Beauchemin received the secondary assist.

Los Angeles (46-28-8) ended its regular season in third place in the Pacific Division.

Quick finished with 21 saves.

NOTES: Anaheim did not dress D Luca Sbisa, RW Teemu Selanne, C Saku Koivu, RW Tim Jackman, D Mark Fistric, D Sami Vatanen and G Jonas Hiller. ... Although a healthy scratch, Anaheim LW Teemu Selanne was honored before the game by the Kings. In what could be his final appearance at the Staples Center, Selanne was presented with a custom paddleboard by Kings president of business operations Luc Robitaille. ... Ducks RW Corey Perry’s 43 goals in 80 games is the second-highest total of his career. This season’s effort was eclipsed only by the 50 goals he scored in his 2010-11 MVP season. ... Los Angeles scratched D Drew Doughty, LW Tanner Pearson and D Andrew Campbell. Doughty missed his fourth consecutive game with a shoulder injury but is expected back for the playoffs. ... Kings C Anze Kopitar’s nine winning goals this season tie a franchise record set by Marcel Dionne and Charlie Simmer in 1980-81. ... The Kings will open the playoffs on the road against the San Jose Sharks on Wednesday or Thursday.