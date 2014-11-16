Stoll gives Kings overtime win over Ducks

LOS ANGELES -- Jarret Stoll delivered his first goal this season in dramatic fashion Saturday.

Stoll scored a power-play goal in overtime, lifting the Los Angeles Kings to a 3-2 victory over the Anaheim Ducks before an announced crowd of 18,230 at Staples Center.

“It feels great,” said Stoll, who also had an assist. “It’s been a while.”

Stoll tapped a pass from right winger Justin Williams through the legs of goaltender Frederik Andersen at2:19, allowing the Kings (9-5-4) to end a two-game skid.

Stoll’s goal allowed Los Angeles to avenge a 6-5 shootout win by Anaheim (11-3-4) on Wednesday.

Kings goalie Jonathan Quick stopped 27 of 29 shots, while Andersen saved 34 of 37.

“We came out and did a lot of things,” Stoll said. “We’ve been spending a lot of time in the defensive zone. Today, we came out and we were physical and we were getting pucks in deep. There were points where we needed to be a little better, but Quick came up big when we needed him. Some big penalty kills and a big power-play goal in the third.”

After Ducks captain Ryan Getzlaf was sent to the penalty box for goalie interference, Kings center Anze Kopitar tied the score, 2-2, on power-play goal at 9:25 of the third period. Kopitar cashed in an assist from defenseman Drew Doughty, firing a wrist shot to end a 0-for-18 drought on power plays.

That set up Stoll’s game-winner.

It was the fifth consecutive overtime for the Ducks.

“Just had a couple of unlucky breaks tonight,” Said Anaheim center Ryan Kesler, who scored his sixth goal of the season in the loss. “It’s going to happen over 82 (games). I thought we battled hard and we competed. They had a push in the first period and we absorbed it and pushed back. We played well but obviously not well enough to win.”

Left winger Emerson Etem of the Ducks scored his second goal of the season at 8:38 of the second period, taking a pass from left winger Patrick Maroon and drilling a shot off the shoulder of Quick for a 1-0 lead.

Center Tyler Toffoli tied the score for the Kings with a short-handed goal with 3:23 remaining in the second. Toffoli fielded a pass from center Stoll on a rush and ripped a shot past Andersen for his eighth goal this season.

“It was a good battle in the corner and Stoll was yelling at me in the middle there,” said Toffoli, who has four short-handed goals this season. “I just gave him a little chip and he gave it right back and we had a nice two-on-one.”

But Anaheim went back ahead a minute later, when Kesler fielded a pass from defenseman Bryan Allen and scored with a top-shelf goal over Quick with 2:16 left in the period.

“Having them down 2-1 going into the third, one the road, you’d take that every night,” Kesler said. “We just have to learn how to play with a one-goal lead in here. There’s no panic in this room. We’re playing well, but we’re not getting the two points right now. We just have to look at ourselves in the mirror and get five percent more and things are going to turn around for us.”

Both goalies made outstanding saves in the second period.

Andersen made a brilliant stop of a point-blank shot by Kings center Trevor Lewis, who fielded the puck off the boards just outside the crease, but couldn’t slip it past the goalie midway through the period.

“He was exceptional,” Ducks coach Bruce Boudreau said of Andersen, who was pulled in Wednesday’s contest. “I knew Freddie (Andersen) would come back and have a really good game, and he did.”

Quick stuffed an attempt by Anaheim left winger Matt Beleskey just outside the crease.

NOTES: Anaheim played again without star right winger Corey Perry. Perry, who returned to practice this week, has missed the last five games because of the mumps. Ducks D Francois Beauchemin was placed on injured reserve Friday as he continues to recover from the mumps. Beauchemin has missed the last three games because of the virus. Additional Anaheim scratches were RW Devante Smith-Pelly and D Mat Clark. ... Kings D Alec Martinez, who had surgery Friday on an injured finger sustained in Thursday night’s 2-0 defeat by the Dallas Stars, LW Dwight King and LW Andy Andreoff were scratches. ... The teams don’t meet next until Jan. 17, when Anaheim visits Staples Center again. ... The Ducks return to the ice Sunday at Honda Center against the Florida Panthers. ... The Kings host the Panthers on Tuesday.