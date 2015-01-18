Ducks win; shootouts aren’t Kings’ thing

LOS ANGELES -- Shootouts are the worst for the Los Angeles Kings. They haven’t found the net in their last 22 shots in the extra sessions, and they came up empty again Saturday night in a loss to the Anaheim Ducks.

Right winger Jakob Silfverberg scored the lone goal in the shootout, lifting the Ducks to a 3-2 victory over the Kings before a sellout crowd of 18,422 at the Staples Center.

“That shot (had) a pretty great release on it,” Anaheim coach Bruce Boudreau said, referring to Silfverberg’s winner. “I don’t know where it went because I didn’t see it, but all I heard was the ping and then the cheers.”

Ducks goalie Frederik Anderson stopped 26 of 28 shots and then three in the shootout, allowing the NHL points-leading Ducks (30-10-6) to win their fourth straight and sixth in their last seven games. Nineteen of Anaheim’s past 23 wins have been one-goal victories.

Kings netminder Jonathan Quick turned back 29 of 31 shot attempts.

Andersen stuffed centers Jeff Carter and Anze Kopitar and right winger Marian Gaborik for the win. Silfverberg delivered in the second round.

“We just can’t pick the right guys,” Kings coach Darryl Sutter said. “If you were betting on the game in shootouts, wouldn’t you choose Jeff, (Kopitar) and (Gaborik)?”

The Kings (20-14-11) have dropped two consecutive games and five of their past six.

“We played a good hockey game, but we need to close it out coming into the third period,” Gaborik said. “Obviously, the shootout has been an issue for the whole year. The points are getting away from us in the shootout, so we just need to find a way to put some goals in.”

All three of the meetings between the two clubs have ended in overtime or shootout, with Anaheim winning two of three, both shootouts. The Ducks, who were coming off a 5-1 rout of the New Jersey Devils on Friday night, never led during regulation in a physical affair between area rivals that featured hard hits throughout.

“Some guys didn’t even know there was a puck out there at the start of the game, but both teams responded well,” said Anaheim captain Ryan Getzlaf, who had a goal in the victory. “They were hitting good, clean body checks that were hard. It was good.”

Anaheim forced overtime by knotting the score at 2 on a wrist shot by defenseman Sami Vatanen for a power-play goal with 7:08 remaining. For Vatanen, it was his 10th goal of the season.

Defenseman Alec Martinez gave the Kings a 1-0 lead at 8:54 of the second period when he fired a rocket that glanced off Ducks center Kyle Palmieri and floated past Andersen into the net for his fifth goal this season.

Getzlaf tied the score at 1, cashing in a rebound at 14:19 of the second period for his 14th goal of the season.

Los Angeles took a 2-1 lead with 1:33 left in the second period when Gaborik slipped shot through the crest that Kopitar banged home from point-blank range on a power play. Kopitar has 11 goals this season.

Ducks defenseman Clayton Stoner missed a chance to tie the score earlier in the third period. Stoner failed to connect on a wide-open shot with Quick out of position. Instead, his attempt hit the crossbar on the far side.

But it didn’t matter in the end.

“It’s a tough building to play in, and it’s a tough team to play,” Silfverberg said. “They play hard and obviously coming out with a win here is huge for the team. It brings a lot of confidence with me now, and I have the confidence of Bruce. I’ve just been lucky so far.”

The Ducks outshot the Kings 13-7 in the second period and 23-17 through two.

NOTES: The Kings retired Hall of Famer Rob Blake’s No. 4 in a pregame ceremony. Blake, the sixth Los Angeles player to have his number raised to the rafters, is the franchise’s career leader in several categories for defensemen, including games, goals, assists, points, power-play and game-winning goals. He was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2014. ... Los Angeles C Tyler Toffoli missed his fourth game in a row with mononucleosis. ... The Ducks scratched RW Rene Bourque, D Mark Fistric and D Colby Robak. D Jamie McBain, C Andy Andreoff and G Martin Jones were unavailable for the Kings. ... Anaheim captured a 6-5 shootout win over Los Angeles on Nov. 12, and the Kings prevailed 3-2 in overtime on Nov. 15. ... The Ducks host the Calgary Flames on Wednesday. The Kings cap their seven-game homestand on Monday against the Flames.