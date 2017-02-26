EditorsNote: fixes to Quick stopped 32 shots

Toffoli helps Kings make 'Quick' work of Ducks

LOS ANGELES -- Los Angeles Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick returned after a 59-game absence because of a groin injury and stopped 32 shots in a 4-1 victory Saturday afternoon against the Anaheim Ducks at Staples Center.

"He's an emotional leader for our hockey club," said Kings coach Darryl Sutter. "It was nice to have him in the room."

Anaheim came into the game having allowed the fewest third-period goals in the NHL (39), but gave up all four to the Kings in the final frame. Tyler Toffoli scored the tying and go-ahead goals in the period for Los Angeles.

"I thought we had a lot of energy coming out for the third and we wanted to win," Toffoli said. "It was a big game for us and we pulled through."

Quick, who led Los Angeles to Stanley Cup titles in 2012 and 2014, said he received the green light to play after practice Friday. Neither team produced a shot on goal for nearly four minutes to start the game. Quick made his first save since Oct. 12 after he left his crease to play the puck in traffic behind the net and came back to make a save on Andrew Cogliano's wraparound-wrist shot.

"They wouldn't have given me the green light if we didn't try everything in practice," Quick said. "I was completely comfortable with the injury and no issues at all. It was more not playing a game in 4 1/2 months."

Toffoli tied the score at 3:37 after Tanner Pearson took a shot from a tough angle and the puck came out to Toffoli, who stuffed it past goalie Jonathan Bernier.

Toffoli scored again just over four minutes later when he worked a 2-on-1 with Jeff Carter and finished the play for a 2-1 lead on his 12th goal of the season.

"We had full control," said Ducks center Ryan Kesler. "We turned the puck over and it's in the back of our net."

Seventeen seconds later, Kings defenseman Kevin Gravel took a shot from the point and teammate Dustin Brown got a piece of the puck to deflect it past Bernier for a 3-1 lead at the 8:05 mark.

Carter, who was knocked down with a right hand from Kesler during a second-period fight, added an empty-net goal in the final minute for his team-high 30th of the season.

"They didn't do anything. We beat ourselves," Kesler said. "It's just been the theme the last month. Every time we lose ... stupid mistakes and we beat ourselves, and we did it again tonight."

Patrick Eaves, who joined the Ducks in a trade with the Dallas Stars on Friday, started the game on a line with Corey Perry and Rickard Rakell and was second on the team with five shots on goal but didn't register a point.

The Ducks scored first on the 14th goal of the season by Cogliano at 16:53 of the first period.

Jakob Silfverberg stole Toffoli's pass in the neutral zone to create a 3-on-2. Silfverberg passed the puck to Kesler, whose shot-pass was deflected into the net by Cogliano.

Eaves drew a tripping penalty on Dwight King shortly after the goal but Los Angeles killed the man-advantage and was 4-for-4 on the penalty kill for the game.

Kesler said the Ducks need to rest and recover heading into their bye week and figure out how to be more responsible in their own zone.

"We really just have to focus, focus defensively, because right now it's not good enough," he said.

NOTES: The Ducks assigned D Brandon Montour to San Diego prior to the game. ... The NHL upheld the 10-game suspension for Ducks C Antoine Vermette for making contact with an official during a game against the Minnesota Wild on Feb. 14. He sat out his fifth game Saturday. ... Kings RW Marian Gaborik was a healthy scratch for the second time this season. He was scoreless in the last nine games.