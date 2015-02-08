Preview: Ducks at Lightning

Corey Perry looks to stay hot after recording four goals in his last three games when the Anaheim Ducks visit the Tampa Bay Lightning on Sunday. Perry scored twice Tuesday against Carolina and notched one goal in each of the last two contests in the absence of captain and leading scorer Ryan Getzlaf, who will be a game-time decision due to a lower-body injury. The Ducks rested Saturday while the Lightning fell behind by three goals in the first period en route to a 4-2 setback to Los Angeles.

The loss was Tampa Bay’s first at home since Dec. 9 after 10 straight wins and fourth regulation defeat in 16 games against Western Conference teams. Defenseman Victor Hedman and Nikita Kucherov have tallied in each of the last two games for the Lightning, who lead the league in scoring. The Ducks own the most points in the NHL and are 10-3-1 in their last 14 games after a 3-2 shootout loss at Washington on Friday.

TV: 5 p.m. ET, Prime Ticket (Anaheim), Sun Sports (Tampa Bay)

ABOUT THE DUCKS (34-12-7): Ilya Bryzgalov was in net Friday to give a breather to starter Frederik Andersen, who likely will get a chance to tie Pekka Rinne for the league lead with 30 victories Sunday. Andersen has lost once in 10 decisions during the 2015 portion of the schedule and made 44 saves to beat Nashville 5-2 on Wednesday. Perry has 23 goals in 38 games to lead the team, Matt Beleskey has 20 for the first time in his career and Ryan Kesler has recorded five points in the last three contests.

ABOUT THE LIGHTNING (33-16-5): Defenseman Jason Garrison missed Saturday’s game with a lower-body injury and is questionable against the Ducks, giving Tampa Bay four blue-liners in the lineup with less than 100 games of NHL experience. Ben Bishop was pulled after allowing three goals on nine shots Saturday and 20-year-old Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 19-of-20 in relief. Forward Alex Killorn was held off the scoresheet against Los Angeles but has posted eight points overall in his last eight contests.

OVERTIME

1. Anaheim C Nate Thompson and D Eric Brewer played 305 and 246 games, respectively, with the Lightning before being traded to the Ducks in 2014.

2. Tampa Bay captain Steven Stamkos recorded 261 goals prior to his 25th birthday on Saturday, the ninth-most in NHL history before turning 25.

3. Ducks 21-year-old C Rickard Rakell has collected 11 points and a plus-6 rating in his last 11 games.

PREDICTION: Lightning 4, Ducks 3