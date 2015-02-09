Lightning ride hot start to win over Ducks

TAMPA, Fla. -- Coming straight off a home loss and preparing to face a tough Anaheim Ducks team, coach Jon Cooper knew his Tampa Bay Lightning couldn’t afford another slow start Sunday.

On Saturday, the Lightning fell three goals behind during the opening period in an eventual defeat to the Los Angeles Kings.

Sunday’s game featured a much different opening, though. Tampa Bay jumped out to the 3-0 lead and held on for a 5-3 win at Amalie Arena. The Lightning (34-16-5) moved into the Eastern Conference lead with 73 points.

“To turn that around 24 hours later, especially against a team that was waiting for us, coupled with the fact that they’re the No. 1 point team in the league, that’s a big effort by our boys,” Cooper said after his NHL-best 22nd home win. “I don’t know if proud is a big enough word. Everybody showed up.”

The Ducks (34-13-7) slipped one point behind the Nashville Predators for the West’s top point total after the defeat.

Lightning goalie Ben Bishop, pulled after one period a day earlier, stepped up with 25 saves, holding Anaheim to one goal until giving up two in the final 5:03.

“I was really happy Cooper went back with me -- any time you get pulled like that, you want to bounce back,” Bishop said. “Against the best team in the West, there’s not a better team to do it against.”

Bishop was buoyed by the early lead, with center Brian Boyle collecting two goals and center Valtteri Filppula getting a goal and two assists.

Anaheim goalie Frederik Andersen left the game in the third period after being injured when the net fell forward on top of him during play. Backup Ilya Bryzgalov took over for the final 9:58 of the game and stopped the only shot he faced. Andersen made 17 saves.

The Ducks scored twice in the final 5:03 to cut Tampa Bay’s lead to 5-3. Defenseman Sami Vatanen scored his 12th goal of the season, and then with 2:34 remaining, Anaheim added a goal by defenseman Eric Brewer, who got his first goal of the season against his former team.

“We had our eyes on the game last night, saw L.A. get out to a 3-0 lead,” Ducks center Andrew Cogliano said. “We knew what we needed to do in the first period, and we just didn’t do it. They warned us about them coming out hard, and we knew they would come out hard. It was a matter of executing and having our legs under us when the puck dropped. We didn’t have that.”

Boyle, who even helped out with work as a defenseman, opened the scoring just 2:55 into the game, netting his 11th goal on a strong assist by defenseman Victor Hedman, his 18th of the season. Filppula scored his 11th with 6:18 left in the opening period, and then right winger Nikita Kucherov scored his 20th with 1:08 left in the frame for a 3-0 lead on Andersen.

“That was a great start,” Boyle said. “Bish was huge, and that’s more along the lines of what you want to see from us. ... It was big, especially back-to-back. It was a gutsy effort, a physical game, a fast game, guys taking hits and giving hits against a really good team.”

Anaheim was dominated in the first, managing just four shots and committing three penalties, though the Lightning scored all their goals at even strength.

The Ducks broke through early in the second on a play that went to official review. Center Ryan Getzlaf scored when the puck went off his skate in front of the goal on a pass from right winger Corey Perry. After review, it was determined Getzlaf didn’t intentionally kick the puck in, so his 17th goal of the season stood.

Tampa Bay got much-needed breathing room with a score late in the second, as Boyle scored again, taking advantage of a loose puck after left winger Ondrej Palat created a turnover behind the goal.

“Terrible start, good finish. We’ll learn from it,” Ducks center Ryan Kesler said. “After the first, we were still confident. After the second, we were still confident. That’s the great thing about this team is that we’re never out of the game. Even at 5-1, I thought there was a chance.”

“Their goalie made some key saves and they played well. They jumped on us early, and I think they learned from their mistake last night, when they got down in a hole. We have to learn from it and move on.”

NOTES: Tampa Bay played a second game in as many days without D Jason Garrison, out with an upper-body injury. LW Brenden Morrow was a healthy scratch. ... Anaheim had three healthy scratches: D Ben Lovejoy, LW Rene Bourque and C William Karlsson. ... The Lightning have a one-game road trip to face the Nashville Predators on Tuesday, while the Ducks still have two more games on a five-game road trip, playing at the Florida Panthers on Tuesday and at the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday. ... Veteran Lightning associate coach Rick Bowness coached in his 2,000th career game Saturday night against Los Angeles.