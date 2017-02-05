EditorsNote: Corrects to "lower-body" in NOTES: Deletes "who had two assists" in paragraph 3

Lightning outlast Ducks in shootout

TAMPA, Fla. -- The Tampa Bay Lightning picked up a much-needed win in dramatic fashion.

Brian Boyle had the deciding goal in the fourth round of the shootout to give Tampa Bay a 3-2 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday night at Amalie Arena.

Nikita Kucherov scored in the third round to keep the shootout alive.

Jonathan Drouin and Alex Killorn scored in regulation for Tampa Bay. Nikita Kucherov had two assists and Ben Bishop made with 14 saves through regulation and overtime before stopping two of four chances in the shootout.

The victory was just the second in the past eight games for Tampa Bay, which improved to 8-0-5 in the past 13 meetings between the teams. The last regulation loss to the Ducks came Dec. 9, 2006.

Though still sitting in last place in the Eastern Conference, the Lightning are looking for any kind of a springboard to jump-start the surge they are going to need to climb in the standings.

Playing a solid 60-plus minutes is a boost to bring up the morale.

"We need that. It's the only way we are going to have any hope of getting back in to this thing," Lightning coach Jon Cooper said.

Brandon Montour, called up earlier in the day, and Ryan Getzlaf scored for the Ducks. Jonathan Bernier made 35 saves.

Anaheim opened the scoring during four-on-four play as Montour came zipping down the right side to take a pass from Jacob Silfverberg and one-timed a shot past Bishop at 8:14 for his first career goal.

Tampa Bay answered, however, as Drouin took control of the puck near the right circle, circled back high in the zone to force the defense back and open up space. With the crowd buzzing in anticipation of more magic from Drouin, he snapped off a wrist shot that hit the shoulder of Bernier and landed in the net at 9:48 for his 15th goal of the season.

The Lightning dominated the second period, pinning the Ducks back in their own end. Despite all the possession, however, Tampa Bay only had one goal to show for it, a power-play goal from Killorn, who shot a laser one-timer off a pass from Kucherov to the top far corner at 10:56.

The Ducks, meanwhile, were held without a shot on goal until 18:28 of the second period and were on the verge of not getting any until Kucherov took a cross-checking penalty while on a four-minute power play.

Dating to the first period, Anaheim went a span of 24:19 without a shot on goal.

"We played a pretty solid game," center Tyler Johnson said. "I thought we were good in the defensive zone, the forwards were helping the D and the D were helping the forwards. We just kept on rolling."

The Ducks tied the score early in the third period when Getzlaf outmuscled Andrej Sustr along the right boards and slipped in to open space at the right circle and fired a shot past Bishop at 4:02 of the period. It was just one of three shots on goal in the third for the Ducks, who had just seven in the final two periods.

"I thought our guys did a good job battling back. We worked hard in this game," Getzlaf said. "It's one of those things we battled hard, we got a point and we have to happy with that but not satisfied."

Anaheim nearly pulled out the second point in the shootout as Slifverberg and Getzlaf both converted their shootout chances to give the Ducks a 2-1 lead in the skills competition.

But Kucherov slipped a backhander by Bernier to tie it and Bishop stopped Richard Rakell to keep the shootout going. After Boyle converted his chance, Corey Perry hit the post to give Tampa Bay the victory.

"You want to get the two points. We fought hard," Bernier said. "We played last night, they were fresh, and we found a way to turn it up in the third. Those are the games that you definitely want to get the two points."

NOTES: Tampa Bay rookie C Brayden Point improved to 4 of 5 in shootouts this season. ... Anaheim was missing D Sami Vatanen, who sustained a lower-body injury on Friday at Florida. ... The Ducks recalled D Brandon Montour from San Diego of the American Hockey League on an emergency basis. ... Tampa Bay LW Ondrej Palat suffered a lower-body injury in Thursday's loss to Ottawa and is listed as day to day. ... The Lightning scratched D Luke Witkowski. ... Tampa Bay D Andrej Sustr returned to the lineup after being a healthy scratch on Thursday. ... The Lightning recalled RW Joel Vermin from Syracuse of the American Hockey League. ... Tampa Bay LW Michael Bournival missed his fourth consecutive game with an upper-body injury. ... Anaheim scratched D Korbinian Holzer and RW Jared Boll.