Preview: Ducks at Maple Leafs

The high-powered Toronto Maple Leafs offense meets its match on Tuesday, when the club hosts the Anaheim Ducks. Toronto has scored 30 goals in the first nine games but is coming off back-to-back losses to Carolina and Chicago in which it has managed just three combined tallies. Anaheim is the hottest team in the league, having reeled off seven consecutive victories - the latest a 6-3 triumph over the Dallas Stars.

While the Ducks, like Toronto, have relied on a potent offense, their goaltending also has been a difference-maker. Anaheim has allowed two goals or fewer in five of its last six games, with Viktor Fasth, Jonas Hiller and even rookie Frederik Andersen keeping opposing shooters at bay. They’ll try to contain a Toronto power play that ranks third in the NHL with a 27.8 percent success rate but is just 1-for-9 over the previous two games.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Prime Ticket (Anaheim), RSN Ontario (Toronto)

ABOUT THE DUCKS (7-1-0): With a perfect homestand now in the rearview mirror, the Ducks hit the road for their next eight games - a grueling two-week stretch that will take the team through Eastern Canada and four different U.S. states before it returns home to face the Phoenix Coyotes on Nov. 6. For that reason, the momentum created by Sunday’s win over Dallas was paramount. “We were talking about it before the game,” veteran Teemu Selanne said. “Let’s finish the homestand strong. It’s going to carry on on the road.”

ABOUT THE MAPLE LEAFS (6-3-0): Randy Carlyle is familiar with Tuesday’s opponent, having coached Anaheim to its only Stanley Cup title in 2007. He was fired two years ago. “It seems like a long time ago ... but it’s the first time I’ll coach against Anaheim,” he said. “When you coach against your former team, it’s always special, but beyond that my worries are about getting our team playing at a higher level.” That starts with injecting life into an offense that managed just 20 shots against Chicago netminder Corey Crawford in Saturday’s loss.

OVERTIME

1. Maple Leafs RW David Clarkson will serve the final game of his 10-game suspension for leaving the bench during a preseason altercation. Clarkson will return to the lineup Friday against Columbus.

2. Carlyle and Selanne were teammates with the Winnipeg Jets during the latter’s 1992-93 rookie season.

3. Toronto has won three straight meetings, scoring 16 times in that span.

PREDICTION: Ducks 4, Maple Leafs 3