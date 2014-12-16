Preview: Ducks at Maple Leafs

Two of the hottest teams in the league meet Tuesday when the Toronto Maple Leafs host the Anaheim Ducks. Toronto is riding a five-game winning streak as it climbs the Atlantic Division standings, while Anaheim sits atop the league after seven straight victories. The Ducks began their five-game Canadian road trip with wins at Edmonton and Winnipeg, but the Maple Leafs are 6-2-1 against Western Conference foes and have won eight of their last nine home games.

Toronto leads the NHL in goals per game and boasts a league-best 13 home wins. Four of Anaheim’s seven December victories have come on the road, where the Ducks are 11-3-2. The Maple Leafs have won their last five meetings with Anaheim and have not suffered a regulation loss at home to the Ducks since 1999.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, TVA, Prime, TSN4

ABOUT THE DUCKS (21-6-5): Dany Heatley was recalled from a conditioning stint Monday and should see his first action since suffering a lower-body injury on Nov. 9. Frederik Andersen should get the nod on Tuesday for Anaheim, while Ilya Bryzgalov will make his first start since signing with the Ducks on either Thursday or Friday. Captain Ryan Getzlaf leads the team with 11 points in December.

ABOUT THE MAPLE LEAFS (18-9-3): Goaltender Jonathan Bernier is 4-1-1 all-time against Anaheim with a 2.01 goals-against average and .924 save percentage. James van Riemsdyk and Phil Kessel are both on four-game point streaks, while Mike Santorelli leads the team with nine points in December. Defenseman Roman Polak is nearing return from a knee injury that has sidelined him for nine games.

OVERTIME

1. Anaheim also posted a seven-game win streak in October.

2. Ducks D Francois Beauchemin - a former Maple Leaf - could return from a hand injury during the team’s road trip.

3. Kessel has nine points in six career games against Anaheim.

PREDICTION: Maple Leafs 4, Ducks 3