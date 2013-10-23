FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Maple Leafs 4, Ducks 2
October 23, 2013 / 2:08 AM / 4 years ago

Maple Leafs 4, Ducks 2

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Maple Leafs 4, Ducks 2: Phil Kessel recorded his fourth career hat trick to help host Toronto end Anaheim’s seven-game winning streak.

Kessel scored twice in the second period and added some insurance in the third while captain Dion Phaneuf also tallied. Jonathan Bernier stopped 23 shots for the Maple Leafs, who have defeated Anaheim four straight times.

Nick Bonino and Mathieu Perreault replied for the Ducks, who squandered a two-goal lead in the opener of an eight-game road trip. Jonas Hiller made 19 saves in defeat.

Bonino opened the scoring with 2:22 remaining in the opening period, redirecting Patrick Maroon’s pass from point-blank range past Bernier’s right pad. Perreault extended the advantage early in the second, skating out from behind the net and wristing a shot from the low slot past Bernier following extended pressure in the Toronto zone.

Kessel put the Maple Leafs on the board with a power-play goal at 7:44 of the period and Phaneuf drew Toronto even 1:19 later with a snapshot from the slot after Dave Bolland’s initial attempt was stopped. Kessel’s second of the night over Hiller’s left shoulder gave the Maple Leafs their first lead, and he completed the hat trick 8:11 into the third after taking a nifty backhand pass from James van Riemsdyk on a 2-on-1 break.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Perreault has nine points in nine games with Anaheim after finishing with just 17 in 39 contests with the Washington Capitals last season. ... Prior to Tuesday, Kessel had been held without a goal in four career games versus the Ducks. ... Ducks RW Teemu Selanne was held without a point in what was likely his final NHL game in Toronto.

