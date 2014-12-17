Maple Leafs 6, Ducks 2: Jonathan Bernier made 40 saves while Phil Kessel recorded two goals and an assist as host Toronto won its sixth consecutive game.Tyler Bozak registered a goal and an assist, Joffrey Lupul, David Booth and Nazem Kadri also tallied and James van Riemsdyk added two assists for the Maple Leafs, who extended their winning streak against Anaheim to six games. Kessel and van Riemsdyk stretched their respective point streaks to five contests.

Defenseman Sami Vatanen scored while short-handed and Ryan Kesler added a goal and an assist for the Ducks, who saw their seven-game winning streak come to an end. Frederik Andersen allowed four goals on 20 shots before being replaced by Ilya Bryzgalov, who finished with five saves in the first game of his second career stint with Anaheim.

Bozak opened the scoring with 4:48 remaining in the first period and Lupul made it 2-0 just 1:31 into the second with a quick shot from along the left-wing boards. Vatanen halved the deficit with a wrist shot from the slot with 6:47 remaining in the session.

Booth’s wraparound attempt caromed off an Anaheim defenseman and into the net 4:37 into the third period. Kadri chased Andersen 51 seconds later and Kesler tipped Palmieri’s shot past Bernier at 8:35, but Kessel scored during a power play with 4:37 remaining and iced the contest 2:54 later.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Toronto improved to 7-2-1 against Western Conference foes. … Bryzgalov made his first appearance since signing with the Ducks earlier this month. He was recalled from a conditioning stint in the American Hockey League on Monday. … The Maple Leafs have not suffered a regulation loss at home to the Ducks since 1999.