Preview: Ducks at Oilers

The Anaheim Ducks look to reclaim their spot atop the Pacific Division when they visit the Edmonton Oilers on Friday. Anaheim recently slipped out of first place after residing there for most of the season but trails San Jose by only two points with three games in hand. The Ducks began their three-game road trip with a 3-2 triumph at Calgary on Wednesday as Mathieu Perreault and Andrew Cogliano scored in the third period to erase a deficit.

Anaheim’s chances of capturing the division title are strong as it faces last-place Edmonton three times over its final 10 games. The Ducks began the five-game season series with a pair of victories at home, limiting the Oilers to two goals in each contest. Edmonton is in the midst of a six-game homestand that it began with a triumph over Nashville before suffering three straight losses in which it was outscored 16-4.

TV: 9:30 p.m. ET, Prime Ticket (Anaheim), RSN West (Edmonton)

ABOUT THE DUCKS (47-18-7): Anaheim looks to set the franchise record by posting its 23rd road victory of the season. Its triumph on Wednesday tied the club mark set in 2006-07 and matched two seasons later. The Ducks also are one overall victory away from team record of 48 - also set in their 2006-07 Stanley Cup championship campaign.

ABOUT THE OILERS (25-39-9): Forwards Nail Yakupov and Jesse Joensuu are unlikely to play Friday due to ankle ailments while former Anaheim goaltender Viktor Fasth remains out with a neck injury. Sam Gagner also has a bad ankle that has caused him to miss several practices this week but is not expected to sit out the game versus Anaheim. David Perron scored his team-leading 26th goal Wednesday, ending his five-game drought.

OVERTIME

1. Perreault’s goal against Calgary - his third in four games - was his career high-tying 16th of the season. He is riding a six-game point streak during which he has recorded four tallies and two assists.

2. Oilers LW Taylor Hall has scored a goal in three of his last four games and recorded a point in four of his last five contests.

3. The Ducks trail St. Louis by six points in the race for the Presidents’ Trophy.

PREDICTION: Ducks 6, Oilers 2