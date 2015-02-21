Preview: Ducks at Oilers

The Anaheim Ducks appear to be on the verge of breaking out of their funk, which could spell bad news for the Edmonton Oilers when they host the Pacific Division leaders on Saturday. Anaheim defeated the Flames 6-3 in Calgary on Friday for its fourth win in 11 games, erasing a 2-0 deficit by scoring five consecutive goals and netting a total of five in the third period. Captain Ryan Getzlaf, Andrew Cogliano and defenseman Hampus Lindholm each recorded a tally and an assist as the Ducks scored more than three goals for the first time in seven contests.

While Anaheim erupted offensively, Edmonton did the complete opposite on Friday, registering only 15 shots while being blanked 4-0 by Minnesota. The Oilers recorded five shots in each period en route to suffering their sixth shutout loss of the season and third overall setback in four games. Anaheim swept a home-and-home series earlier this campaign, edging the Oilers 2-1 at home on Dec. 10 and skating to a 4-2 triumph in Edmonton two days later.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FSN West (Anaheim), RSN (Edmonton)

ABOUT THE DUCKS (36-16-7): Defenseman Francois Beauchemin had a memorable night in Calgary on Friday. The 34-year-old tied a career best with a plus-4 rating and scored a goal for his 170th point with Anaheim, tying Oleg Tverdovsky for second place on the franchise list among blue-liners. Friday’s victory marked the eighth time this season Anaheim won when trailing after two periods. “Everybody forgets we’re the second-best team in the NHL to come back in the third period,” coach Bruce Boudreau said. “We play under the radar a little bit in that situation.”

ABOUT THE OILERS (17-33-10): Edmonton on Saturday will be completing a three-game homestand, which took place over the course of only four days. Interim coach Todd Nelson was not pleased with his team’s effort and was not surprised by the outcome of the contest. “I thought that we just didn’t have any jump,” he said. “It was a tough game for us, moving the puck. We didn’t execute very well with that and I thought our structure was off. If you put all those things together, that’s what happens.”

OVERTIME

1. The Ducks’ five-goal outburst in the third period on Friday matched the franchise record for tallies in the final session set on Jan. 23, 2004 against Minnesota.

2. Edmonton has been shut out in two of its last three home games.

3. Getzlaf had gone four contests without a point, matching his longest drought of the season (Oct. 26-31).

PREDICTION: Ducks 4, Oilers 1