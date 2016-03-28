Preview: Ducks at Oilers

The Anaheim Ducks have had no issue going the extra mile during their road trip as they have ventured past regulation in three of the four contests on a five-game journey. Anaheim has collected five points (2-1-1) thus far on the trek heading into Monday’s clash with the Pacific Division-rival Edmonton Oilers.

Rickard Rakell extended his career-high goal total to 20 on Saturday when he tallied in overtime of a 4-3 victory over Ottawa and also provided the heroics in a 2-1 OT win over Edmonton on Feb. 26. Saturday’s triumph improved the Ducks to 15-4-2 in their last 21 contests and moved them within three points of first-place Los Angeles with dates on the horizon versus struggling clubs such as Edmonton, Calgary, Vancouver and Winnipeg. A familiar face also will greet Anaheim on Monday as former Duck Patrick Maroon will play versus his former team for the first time since being dealt at the trade deadline. The 27-year-old has been hot of late, collecting a goal and two assists in Edmonton’s 6-3 victory over San Jose on Thursday before tallying twice two nights later in a 6-4 setback to the Kings.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, FSN West (Anaheim), Sportsnet West (Edmonton)

ABOUT THE DUCKS (41-23-10): Jakob Silfverberg scored versus the Senators for his seventh goal to go along with two assists during his last seven games. The 25-year-old Swede also tallied in Anaheim’s 5-3 win over Edmonton on Feb. 16, however that goal accounts for his lone point in four meetings this season with the Oilers. Captain Ryan Getzlaf has collected two goals and two assists in his last three encounters with Edmonton and had one of each against Ottawa to extend his point streak to three games.

ABOUT THE OILERS (30-41-7): Connor McDavid entered the NHL with plenty of fanfare and the top overall pick hasn’t disappointed when he has been able to take the ice. The 19-year-old scored and set up a goal versus Los Angeles to extend his point streak to a season high-tying seven games and has 10 tallies and 23 assists in 28 contests since missing the previous 37 with a fractured collarbone. Jordan Eberle scored in his third straight contest and fifth in seven outings on Saturday and also tallied against Anaheim on Feb. 26.

OVERTIME

1. Anaheim boasts an impressive 17-4-4 mark versus Pacific representatives while Edmonton has dropped 17 of 25 decisions (8-13-4) against its division foes.

2. Maroon has recorded 11 points (five goals, six assists) in 12 games with the Oilers.

3. The Ducks have scored four times on the power play during their road trip after going 2-for-14 in their previous six games.

PREDICTION: Ducks 4, Oilers 3