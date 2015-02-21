Wild, Dubnyk shut down Oilers

EDMONTON, Alberta -- If it wasn’t the easiest shutout of Devan Dubnyk’s career, it was close.

The former Edmonton Oilers goalie posted a goose egg in beating his former team for the fifth straight time but admitted afterward that he had little to do with the Minnesota Wild’s 4-0 victory on Friday night.

“That was just a really, really good road game by us, right from the get-go,” said Dubnyk, who only faced 15 shots, five in each period. “We methodically chipped away at the game, we had good puck possession and we were coming back on top of pucks and we didn’t give them much of anything. We just played a great hockey game.”

That’s how head coach Mike Yeo saw it. It’s always nice when the winning goal comes midway through the first period.

“We played solid, we had four lines all our D, and obviously, Devan was there when we needed him,” Yeo said. “It was both ends of the ice for me, the way we defended, but also the way we executed. We didn’t allow them to spend a lot of time in the offensive zone.”

Related Coverage Preview: Ducks at Oilers

The Oilers, playing their eighth game in 14 days (six of them on an Eastern road trip) and down six injured players, including Jeff Petry, Taylor Hall and Anton Lander, looked and played like they were out of gas.

”That was a poor performance by all of us tonight, for reasons I‘m not really sure,“ Oilers winger Matt Hendricks said. ”I don’t think we had the energy tonight.

“That’s no excuse. We had a day off yesterday because our last game was a good one at home (win over Boston). We just weren’t executing and we didn’t have the energy we needed to be the team we need to be to compete.”

Minnesota, which is difficult to catch if it gets a lead, sent two of their first five shots past goalie Ben Scrivens to put the Oilers in a deep hole at the first intermission.

Right winger Justin Fontaine scored at 10:18 and right winger Nino Niederreiter jumped on a juicy rebound for a goal at 15:06. The Wild, 18-2-3 when leading after 20 minutes, were in full control.

Minnesota shut Edmonton down completely in the second period, holding the Oilers to three shots in the first 13 minutes before the Wild padded their lead to 3-0 on a goal from center Jordan Schroeder late in the period.

”They did a good job of protecting the net. Second chances were slim to none,“ Oilers center Derek Roy said. ”Minnesota did a good job of suffocating us defensively. I think we got a little annoyed and tried to make plays through the neutral zone instead of getting it deep and playing in their end.

“As a result, they played a lot of the game in our end.”

Edmonton pressed a little in the third period but couldn’t break through Dubnyk, who posted his sixth shutout of the season.

The only late goal came from Fontaine, who made it 4-0 with just over a minute to go.

The Wild improved to 30-21-7 on the season, but are 12-2-2 since trading for Dubnyk.

”It’s pretty special when we can go on a streak like we have and have the entire team chip in right from top to bottom,“ Dubnyk said. ”That’s why it’s been a lot of fun and it’s brought us close together.

“It’s been so fun to be part of a group of guys that works like we do, sticks together and finds ways to win games. It’s been a lot of fun.”

NOTES: Edmonton D Jeff Petry missed the Minnesota game with a rib injury after being hit by the puck Wednesday against Boston. He’s listed as day to day. ... C Anton Lander was injured in the same game (shoulder), but his situation looks more serious as the Oilers placed him on injured reserve. ... The Oilers signed LW Rob Klinkhammer to a one-year contract Friday morning. Klinkhammer has been an Oiler less than a month since coming over from Pittsburgh in a trade. ... The Wild were without defenseman Jared Spurgeon, who was hit in the face with a puck Wednesday in Calgary. ... The Wild are 12-2-2 since trading for G Devan Dubnyk. Their goals against average, 29th in the NHL at 4.14 before he arrived, is first in the NHL at 1.67 in the 15 games he has been there. ... The Wild have 30 straight penalties since the All-Star break.