Getzlaf’s fluke goal lifts Ducks past Oilers

EDMONTON, Alberta -- The Anaheim Ducks knew it wasn’t going to be easy, but they probably didn’t think it would be that hard, either.

The fifth-place team in the NHL needed a third-period fluke goal from center Ryan Getzlaf to beat the 29th-place Edmonton Oilers 2-1 Saturday night at Rexall Place.

“Any points right now are big, so nobody is going to roll over and give you anything down the stretch, you have to earn it,” Getzlaf said. “I thought we did a lot of good things tonight. We had a few breakdowns, but mostly we kept everything to the outside and our goaltender played good.”

The Ducks, who were outshot 27-21, didn’t get the winner until 12:47 of the third when Oilers defenseman Justin Schultz accidentally kicked a puck into his own net after Getzlaf jammed it free during a goalmouth scramble.

”We’ve been trying to get to the net more aggressively,“ Getzlaf said. ”When you are having trouble scoring goals, that’s what you need to do. We got a lucky bounce there at the end.

“We had a few moments that were a little hectic, but for the most part it was a good road game.”

The Oilers, who were at the end of a brutal stretch of scheduling that saw them play nine games in 15 days in seven different cities, were also without their first line left winger (Taylor Hall), top defenseman (Jeff Petry) and four other regulars.

So they were actually happy with the way they fought.

“We battled, I think it was an effort to be proud of,” Oilers winger Jordan Eberle said. “The win and the two points is what we wanted. They got a bounce at the end to seal it, but I think the effort level and the compete level was there.”

After falling behind 2-0 in the first period against Minnesota a night earlier, the Oilers were hoping for a better start against the Ducks. But they didn’t get it.

Instead, just 45 seconds after the opening faceoff, Ducks defenseman Francois Beauchemin scored a power-play goal on Anaheim’s first shot of the game and the Oilers were behind again.

Despite not getting their first shot on net until the seven-minute mark, the Oilers were able to limit the first-period damage to 1-0.

“After the first five or six minutes, I thought it was going to be a long night,” Edmonton coach Todd Nelson said. “But once we settled in, I thought we played a strong game. The rest of the way we had some great effort tonight, it was a good bounce back game for our hockey team.”

Edmonton responded with an even quicker goal to start the second period, with left winger Ted Purcell scoring at the 28-second mark off a feed from right winger Nail Yakupov.

Like the first period, the second started off with a bang and then followed up with over 19 minutes of scoreless hockey to make it 1-1 at the second intermission.

The Oilers had plenty of chances to tie it in a third period that saw them outshoot Anaheim 11-6, but the Ducks, who also played Friday night, weathered the late storm.

“The second night in back-to-back games for both teams, it is just a mental battle,” Ducks defenseman Ben Lovejoy said. “Your legs just don’t have quite the same jump and you have to be mentally sharp and I think we were tonight.”

The Oilers dropped to 17-34-10 while the Ducks won their second in a row to up their record to 37-16-7.

“I think we all knew that we can’t get into win one, lose one situations right now,” Anaheim goalie John Gibson said. “This was a big game heading into it. We need to start building up the wins again. We want to get on a winning streak here now.”

NOTES: Anaheim C Andrew Cogliano played his 600th NHL game. The 27-year-old has not missed a game in his eight-year career. ... Ducks RW Corey Perry played his 700th game. ... The Ducks are 25-0-7 in one-goal games this season. ... Oilers D Jeff Petry missed his second consecutive game with bruised ribs after being hit by a puck against Boston. ... Edmonton gave D Jordan Osterle his first NHL start after recalling him from the AHL on Thursday. ... The Oilers were playing their ninth game in 15 days. They came home from a six-game trip to play three games in four nights. ... Only two other teams in the NHL have been short-handed more than the Ducks this season.