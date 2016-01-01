Ducks grind out win in Edmonton

EDMONTON, Alberta -- The lowest-scoring team in the NHL didn’t need much offense in its tour of Alberta.

Two days after beating the Flames 1-0 in Calgary, the Anaheim Ducks rolled into Rexall Place and beat the Edmonton Oilers by the same score Thursday night.

“We realize that sometimes the goals aren’t going to come in bunches and we’re playing well defensively right now and we don’t need that many goals,” said Ducks goalie John Gibson, who stopped 21 shots for his league-leading fourth shutout, and second in as many games.

“We kind of adapted that and hopefully we can keep it going. If you look at our games recently, we’ve been playing really well defensively. We’ve won three in a row, this is a big trip for us, each game is really big and hopefully, we can finish it off tomorrow (in Vancouver).”

The Ducks, having re-invented themselves as a suffocating defensive team that struggles to score goals but doesn’t surrender much either, played their game to perfection. They frustrated the Oilers all night, barely giving Edmonton any room to breathe in the neutral zone.

Anaheim took a 1-0 lead on the power play at 11:58 of the first period when center Ryan Getzlaf scored just his third goal of the season.

“It started in the corner,” said Getzlaf. “I thought we did a good job of battling and getting the puck back. It was a broken play, Sammy just kind of threw it in and Perry was able to get it over and I was able to get a good backhand on it.”

This isn’t the style many hockey fans expected from a team as talented as Anaheim, but it’s working for them.

“We’ve had no choice, when you only score 1.5 goals a game, you have to be able to play in our zone,” said Getzlaf. “We’re doing a lot better job with that and hopefully, the goals will come.”

With five points separating second and seventh place in the Pacific Division standings when the puck dropped, and two points separating the sixth-place Ducks and seventh-place Oilers, both sides knew the importance of the game, and it showed. It was tight-checking and hard-fought all night, with Edmonton blinking just once. And in the end, that was all the opening Anaheim needed.

”It was just a boring game, we just couldn’t find our rhythm,“ said Oilers winger Taylor Hall. ”We are a rush team and we struggled to get pucks in their end and create stuff.

“It was just a tough night and a boring game. But we have to get to point where we are winning those games.”

Oilers coach Todd McLellan, who told his team to expect a close and low-scoring game, isn’t happy with how they responded.

”We talked about how tight the game was going to be, how well they checked,“ said McLellan. ”Our players were aware of the type of game they were going into -- Anaheim held Calgary to eight shots halfway through the third period, so we were well aware of it.

“But I‘m not sure we handled it as well as I expected them to. I thought there was a frustration that grew throughout the night.”

It was a clash between two teams that seem headed in opposite directions. The Oilers have gone 1-6-1 since their six-game winning streak in early December, falling from third in the division to last.

The Ducks, meanwhile, started terribly (1-7-2), but are slowly picking up a little speed, going 14-8-4 since and 4-1-1 in their last six to move four points past Edmonton in the standings.

“Right now we’re not putting the pucks in the net,” said Ducks coach Bruce Boudreau. “But we’re defending well and we’re getting great contributions from everybody.”

At the other end, the Oilers started goalie Cam Talbot in the hope that he could recover after giving up three goals in 96 seconds and getting the hook Tuesday against Los Angeles, and he did exactly that in a 34-save performance.

NOTES: Oilers LW Iiro Pakarinen missed Thursday night’s game with concussion symptoms after a hit on Tuesday against Los Angeles. ... The Oilers sent D Nikita Nikitin to AHL Bakersfield and activated D Brandon Davidson, who had been out for four games with a rib injury. ... LW Rob Klinkhammer, who had missed 15 of the last 16 games with an ankle injury, was removed from injured reserve. ... Oilers LW Matt Hendricks is wearing a visor now after an eye was clipped with a stick on Tuesday. ... The Ducks have the lowest goals-per-game average in the NHL (1.89) with 67 goals in their first 35 games. ... Ducks C Andrew Cogliano, who has never missed a game in his NHL career, extended his streak to 658 games. ... The Ducks’ longest win streak this season is three games. ... Anaheim D Cam Fowler was out with a sprained knee. ... Since being recalled from the AHL on Nov. 24, Ducks G John Gibson is tied for the NHL lead in shutouts with four.