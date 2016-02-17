EditorsNote: updates throughout

Ducks top Oilers to continue winning ways

EDMONTON, Alberta -- The game felt like a marathon, but Anaheim continued to sprint up the Western Conference standings.

Defenseman Hampus Lindholm tipped in a picture-perfect pass from right winger Rickard Rakell at 5:35 of the third period to snap a tie and propel the red-hot Anaheim Ducks a 5-3 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday. It punctuated a strange night filled with delays, including two lengthy stoppages to sync the clock.

”I think in the end we’re just happy to be leaving with two points,“ said Anaheim left winger David Perron of a game that took almost three hours to play. ”It was kind of a weird game. We couldn’t get into a rhythm and it’s a little frustrating on the bench with all those delays. That’s why we’re happy, we’ll take the two points, move on and in the end, those are huge points for us.

Anaheim is 10-1-1 in its last 12 games and moved to within three points of the Los Angeles Kings for the Pacific Division lead.

Rakell and Lindholm were the only two Ducks in the offensive zone with four Oilers on them. Lindholm skated his way through the traffic and reached past Edmonton center Connor McDavid to tip the puck past goaltender Cam Talbot and give Anaheim a 3-2 lead.

“I was able to get the puck over to (Rakell) there and he had a lot of speed too, so we kept going,” said Lindholm. “I went to the net and put down my stick and he found it, so it was a good play by him finding me.”

The Oilers received a power play late in the third after Ducks defenseman Kevin Bieksa took a high-sticking penalty. Talbot was pulled to give the Oilers a two-man advantage, but center Andrew Cogliano swept a puck into an empty goal to give the Ducks a 4-2 lead with 1:41 left.

The ex-Oiler ended up being credited with the winning goal because Edmonton left winger Benoit Pouliot banked a puck off Ducks defenseman Cam Fowler’s head and into the net 24 seconds later to make it 4-3.

Anaheim right winger Corey Perry made it 5-3 with another empty netter with 13 seconds to play.

With 51.7 seconds left in the first period, the goal light went on after Perron crashed the crease and dislodged a puck that Talbot tried to control. A review of the goal was initiated by NHL headquarters in Toronto -- not by an Oilers coach’s challenge.

After the goal was allowed to stand, Oilers coach Todd McLellan used that coach’s challenge, claiming that Perron, whose skate looked to make contact with Talbot’s glove, had interfered with the netminder.

After the second review, the goal was allowed to stand. For Perron, a former Oiler, it was his 10th of the season.

After the game, Oilers coach Todd McLellan was still wondering why the goal wasn’t scrubbed.

“I also completely disagree with the call on (their first) goal. Apparently the puck wasn’t covered up. There was a referee in the corner who explained to me that the puck was still rattling around in (Talbot‘s) arm and that we pushed their player in so it’s a goal. Obviously, I disagree.”

The Oilers tied it up on the power play at 2:16 of the second. A weak shot from center Leon Draisaitl squeaked through the pads of Ducks goalie Frederik Andersen.

Ducks right winger Jakob Silfverberg restored the lead at 14:54 with a wicked wrist shot into the top corner.

With just a little over three minutes remaining in the second, Oilers left winger Taylor Hall broke a five-game pointless streak when he jammed in a loose puck in the crease.

Hall felt his team dealt with the delays well, and deserved better.

“It’s not ideal, especially if you’re a guy that doesn’t kill penalties or that type of thing,” Hall said of the stoppages. “It’s hard to keep your focus, but, for us, that’s hockey. That’s going to happen sometimes and you have to be ready when the puck drops and I think we did a good job of just staying in the moment, keeping the game close. They had two empty-net goals, they beat us by two, so figure it out.”

Oilers defenseman Eric Gryba didn’t play a shift after the first period. After the game, he was seen leaving the arena with a brace on his knee.

NOTES: The flu bug has made its way through the Oilers dressing room as RW Zack Kassian was unavailable. C Anton Lander, who has been a healthy scratch in each of the seven previous games and has no goals in 48 games, was in the lineup. ... Edmonton also scratched D Adam Clendening. ... D Oscar Klefbom (lower body), C Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (hand) D Andrew Ference (season-ending hip surgery) are on the Oilers injured reserve list. ... Ducks G John Gibson (upper body) was last in uniform Feb. 13. Anton Khudobin served as Frederik Andersen’s back-up, but Gibson did take part in the Ducks’ pre-game skate. ... Oilers All-Star LW Taylor Hall, who has 50 points this season, has been held pointless in the five games leading up the match-up with Anaheim. ... The Ducks scratched D Korbinian Holzer and LW Harry Zolnierczyk. ... On injured reserve for the Ducks are D Clayton Stoner (hip flexor) and RW Chris Stewart (jaw).