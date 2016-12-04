Draisaitl, Oilers defeat Ducks in OT

EDMONTON, Alberta -- A breathless overtime began with a Ducks power play, and finished with an Oilers goal.

Leon Draisaitl scored with 1:44 left in the extra frame to lift the Oilers to a 3-2 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday. Because the Ducks began the overtime with a four-on-three power-play advantage, the game moved to four-on-four when Patrick Maroon stepped out of the box.

The overtime went without a whistle, so the teams never went to three-on-three.

Ducks defenseman Cam Fowler said his team didn't get any puck luck to begin the overtime period, and paid for it.

"We had an opportunity in overtime on the power play, you'd like to take advantage of it," he said. "We ran a couple of our sets, we got some looks that we wanted, the puck just bounced on us a couple of times and we weren't able to get the actual opportunities that we were looking for. It's disappointing. We went out there and did what we wanted to, we just didn't execute the way that we were supposed to."

The Oilers snapped a two-game home losing streak and won for only the second time in their last seven games on Rogers Centre ice.

Draisaitl was in the right spot to slam home a pass from defenseman Andrej Sekera.

"It's obviously a big win for us," Draisaitl said. "The race is really tight in our conference right now. All the teams up there have the same amount of points, it feels like. Beating a team that we are up against, it's huge."

"He had a clutch goal, a big penalty kill, good faceoffs and everything else that went into the game for him," Oilers coach Todd McLellan said of Draisaitl. "I thought he had a tremendous night, again. There is a lot of talk about what Connor (McDavid) does, and that is pretty evident, but I think we are seeing another young guy really emerge as a go-to guy in Leon. I told him on the bench to be the best player on the ice, you don't have to be the second-best. He responded with the winning goal. I was happy for him."

Cam Talbot made 31 saves for the Oilers.

"I thought we played a good game," said Ducks right winger Ryan Getzlaf, who had two assists. "Their power play outplayed our power play tonight. We didn't get the job done on special teams, and that cost us the game."

The Oilers nursed a 2-1 lead into the third period but it came undone at 9:42. Rickard Rakell scored his 10th goal of the season, firing a loose puck into an open net after a scramble in front.

Just before the goal, Sekera had his stick knocked out of his hands, and got caught behind his own net as Rakell tied the game 2-2.

The first period featured very few scoring chances as the shots were 8-7 Oilers. The frustrated home fans booed the Ducks, who with 20 seconds left chose to play defenseman-to-defenseman passes in their own zone to kill the clock.

The second period, entertainment-wise, was a major improvement.

Just after the four-minute mark of the second, the game finally saw its first great point-blank scoring chance. Ducks goalie John Gibson stretched his pad to rob the NHL's leading scorer, Connor McDavid, in his bid to give the Oilers a lead.

McDavid had his seven-game point-scoring streak snapped.

It didn't take much longer for the Oilers to get that opening goal, though. Drake Caggiula struck on the power play at 5:17 of the second period, taking a great cross-ice pass from former Duck Patrick Maroon and whistling a wrist shot past Gibson.

It was Caggiula's first NHL goal.

"I don't think you can picture that," Caggiula said. "It is something you dream about, but you don't know how it is going to feel until it finally happens. There are no words to really describe it, it is such an exhilarating feeling. Especially doing it in front of the home crowd. It was a great moment for myself."

The Ducks answered at 9:28 of the second when Ryan Kesler wrapped the puck around Talbot's pad. The goal came only 10 seconds after Oilers defenseman Adam Larsson went to the box for hooking.

Right off the ensuing faceoff, Edmonton's Milan Lucic and Anaheim's Jared Boll fought.

The bout looked to spark the home team as Ryan Nugent-Hopkins's wrist shot eluded Gibson at 13:35 to give the Oilers a 2-1 lead.

NOTES: The Ducks begin a road-heavy December, with 11 of their 15 games this month being away from Anaheim's Honda Center. ... Oilers D Darnell Nurse will be out long term with a lower-body injury, coach Todd McLellan said Saturday morning. Edmonton GM Peter Chiarelli is expected to give an update on Nurse's status Sunday. ... The Oilers recalled D Dillon Simpson from their AHL affiliate in Bakersfield, Calif., to fill Nurse's roster slot. ... D Mark Fayne drew into the Oilers' lineup, his first appearance since Oct. 18. ... The Oilers scratched Simpson, C Matt Hendricks and RW Jesse Puljujarvi. .... The Ducks scratched D Korbinian Holzer and RW Chris Wagner.