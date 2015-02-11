(Updated: UPDATING: Adding Gudbranson in second graph)

Panthers 6, Ducks 2: Aleksander Barkov and Dave Bolland scored 22 seconds apart in the second period at host Florida sent Anaheim to its season high-tying third straight defeat.

Defensemen Dmitry Kulikov and Aaron Ekblad each scored to help stake the Panthers to a three-goal edge, Nick Bjugstad added a power-play tally and Jimmy Hayes matched Bolland with a goal and an assist as Florida posted its second 6-2 rout of the Ducks this season. Jonathan Huberdeau collected three assists and defensemen Brian Campbell and Erik Gudbranson each added a pair to back Roberto Luongo (31 saves).

Kyle Palmieri and Tim Jackman provided the goals for Anaheim, which lost three in a row for the first time since Nov. 15-18. Ilya Bryzgalov allowed three goals on eight shots before John Gibson (15 saves) took over early in the second period.

After falling behind 3-0 for the second straight game, the Ducks got on the board when Palmieri buried a sharp-angle shot on a 5-on-3 at 7:23 of the second, but Barkov got behind the defense and snuck a backhander past Gibson before Bolland finished a 2-on-1 with a blast for a 5-1 edge with 6:48 left in the session. Jackman added a fluke goal 1 1/2 minutes later with a soft backhander from the neutral zone that bounced past Luongo.

With Florida on the power play, Kulikov opened the scoring 5 1/2 minutes into the game with a one-timer from beyond the right circle before Bjustad beat Bryzgalov between the pads nearly seven minutes later. Ekblad extended the lead to 3-0 at 5:37 of the second, ripping a shot past Bryzgalov at 5:37, while Hayes capped the scoring with the only third-period tally.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Panthers F Brandon Pirri (upper body), who scored six goals in his previous eight goals, was injured on his first shift and did not return. ... The Ducks placed starting G Frederik Andersen (head/neck) on injured reserve Tuesday and recalled Gibson from Norfolk of the American Hockey League. ... Panthers captain Willie Mitchell (upper body) missed his third straight game while the Ducks were without D Hampus Lindholm (lower body) and F Jakob Silfverberg (flu).