Preview: Ducks at Penguins

The defending Metropolitan Division-champion Pittsburgh Penguins will open their season against another division winner when they host the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday. The Ducks were one point away from the Presidents’ Trophy in 2013-14 and added an impressive piece in Ryan Kesler during the offseason, while Pittsburgh is sporting a revamped lineup featuring better forward depth and a more mobile defense. The Penguins had one of the best home records (28-9-4) in the league last season, but Anaheim was the league’s second-best road team (25-12-4).

Pittsburgh received some good news regarding Evgeni Malkin, who missed large portions of the preseason with a mystery ailment but will be ready for Thursday’s contest. Frederik Andersen is expected to start for Anaheim, which parted ways with Jonas Hiller and enters the season with a youthful goaltending tandem of 25-year-old Andersen and 21-year-old John Gibson. The Ducks (3.21 goals per game) were the league’s most productive offense last season while Pittsburgh was fifth with 2.95.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ROOT, PRIME

ABOUT THE DUCKS (2013-14: 54-20-8, 1ST IN PACIFIC): Anaheim also saw the retirements of veterans Teemu Selanne and Saku Koivu, while Dany Heatley is hoping to revive his career after signing a one-year deal for $1 million. Kesler is also somewhat of a reclamation project three seasons removed from consecutive 70-point campaigns. The Ducks appear to be leaning heavily on their youth heading into the season, so expect increases in ice time for Devante Smith-Pelly, Rickard Rakell and Jakob Silfverberg.

ABOUT THE PENGUINS (2013-14: 51-24-7, 1ST IN METROPOLITAN): Reigning Hart Trophy winner Sidney Crosby is healthy to start the season, which bodes well for his odds to lead the league in scoring once again. Pittsburgh is hoping Patric Hornqvist’s shot will offset the loss of James Neal on its power play, which operated at a league-leading 23.4 percent in 2013-14. Christian Ehrhoff is an upgrade to the defense and should stabilize a first pairing with Kris Letang, who is trying to bounce back from an unfortunate injury-plagued season.

OVERTIME

1. The Penguins defeated Anaheim twice last season - once in regulation and once in a shootout.

2. Ducks captain Ryan Getzlaf finished second to Crosby in Hart Trophy voting last season.

3. Anaheim has three victories in 14 visits to Pittsburgh.

PREDICTION: Penguins 5, Ducks 3