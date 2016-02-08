Preview: Ducks at Penguins

The Anaheim Ducks attempt to extend their winning streak and climb into second place in the Pacific Division when they begin a season-high seven-game road trip against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday. Anaheim has posted a campaign-best six consecutive victories to pull within one point of San Jose for second in the Pacific and eight of Los Angeles for the top spot.

All-Star Corey Perry, who has reached the 20-goal plateau for the eighth time in nine seasons, scored the game-winner against Arizona on Friday to pass captain Ryan Getzlaf for the team scoring lead with 35 points. Pittsburgh is looking to continue a pair of streaks, as it has captured five in a row at home and earned at least one point in nine straight (7-0-2) at Consol Energy Center since being edged in regulation by Carolina 2-1 on Dec. 19. Penguins captain Sidney Crosby joined the 900-point club Saturday, becoming the 106th member by extending his point streak to 10 games with a goal and two assists in the overtime win over Florida. Anaheim hopes to complete a sweep of its two-game season series against Pittsburgh after posting a 2-1 home victory on Dec. 6.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Sportsnet, TVA, FSN West (Anaheim), ROOT (Pittsburgh)

ABOUT THE DUCKS (25-18-7): Frederik Andersen is 5-0-1 in his last six decisions, capturing the last five to get within two of his career-best seven-game winning streak set from Jan. 2-27, 2015. Getzlaf was kept off the scoresheet by the Coyotes on Friday, marking only the second time in 11 games he was held without a point. The 30-year-old center has scored a paltry four goals in 46 games this season but leads the club with 30 assists.

ABOUT THE PENGUINS (26-18-7): Crosby, who also is riding a six-game goal-scoring streak, has collected 10 tallies and eight assists during his point run. The 28-year-old superstar’s surge has drawn him even with All-Star Evgeni Malkin for the team lead in points (49) and put him one goal behind the Russian (23) for first on the club. Malkin may return to the lineup Monday after missing the last two games with a lower-body injury.

OVERTIME

1. The Ducks have performed well on the road of late, winning three in a row and earning points in seven straight (5-0-2).

2. Crosby (six), Malkin and RW Phil Kessel (five apiece) have combined to score 16 of Pittsburgh’s 25 game-winning goals this season.

3. Anaheim D Hampus Lindholm has tallied in three straight games to double his season total and pull within one of his career high of seven goals set last season.

PREDICTION: Penguins 3, Ducks 2