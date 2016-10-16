Kessel's goal helps Penguins sink Ducks

PITTSBURGH -- Phil Kessel's second-period power-play goal stood up as the winner as the defending Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins improved to 2-0 with a 3-2 win over the Anaheim Ducks Saturday at PPG Paints Arena.

All of the scoring came in the first and second periods.

Pittsburgh's Ian Cole and Anaheim's Cam Fowler traded goals in the first period. The Penguins then got second-period goals from Conor Sheary and Kessel, while Corey Perry scored for the Ducks.

Goaltender Jonathan Bernier, acquired in a trade with Toronto in July, made his Anaheim debut, stopping 42 shots.

Pittsburgh's Marc-Andre Fleury made 33 saves to improve to 2-0.

The Ducks (0-2), two games in to a season-opening five-game, eight-day road trip, are still looking for their first win under new coach Randy Carlyle, who is back for his second stint in Anaheim.

Pittsburgh was being outshot 13-7 when it took a 1-0 lead. Evgeni Malkin carried the puck behind the Ducks net and fed Trevor Daley at the right point. Daley fed Cole at the far point, and Cole threaded a shot through a busy crease and past Bernier at 11:46 of the first.

Anaheim tied it at 1 at 14:13 of the first during a 5-on-3 power play. Ryan Kesler was screening goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury when Fowler scored on a blast from the right dot.

By the end of the first, Pittsburgh had moved ahead in shots 21-16 although the score was 1-1.

Sheary gave the Penguins a 2-1 lead on their 22nd shot, at 2:30 of the second when Bernier was caught outside the crease. The goalie went beyond the left post to attempt to play the puck, which squirted into the crease. Sheary dove to poke it in.

Chris Kunitz, who was playing in his 500th game with Pittsburgh, got the primary assist, giving him 200 assists as a Penguins player.

Kessel snapped the puck between Bernier's pads from about 10 feet during a power play to increase Pittsburgh's lead to 3-1 at 7:38 of the second.

Less than three minutes later, Perry lifted a rebound over the left pad of Fleury and just under the crossbar to pull Anaheim to within 3-2 at 10:27 of the second.

NOTES: Pittsburgh C Sidney Crosby (concussion) missed his second straight game, although he has been skating regularly since being diagnosed Monday. ... RW Bryan Rust (undisclosed injury) has been practicing with the Penguins but was not in the lineup. ... LW Chris Kunitz played his 500th game with Pittsburgh. ... Anaheim D Simon Despres (upper-body injury) was not in the lineup after sitting out the third period Thursday. There is an apparent fear he is having recurring issues from a concussion last season. ... LW Emerson Etem, claimed by the Ducks off waivers Thursday, did not play. ... G John Gibson, a native of nearby Whitehall, Pa., sat in favor of G Jonathan Bernier, making his Anaheim debut. Gibson gave up four goals in Thursday's loss at Dallas. He allowed six goals in each of his last two games at Pittsburgh. ... As part of their 50th season celebration, the Penguins had an "early years" tribute that included 27 franchise members from their first decade. Among them were original owner Jack McGregor and nine players from the inaugural 1967-68 team.