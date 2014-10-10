Penguins outlast Ducks in opener

PITTSBURGH -- Goals came early and often at Consul Energy Center on Thursday night as the Pittsburgh Penguins defeated the Anaheim Ducks 6-4 in the season-opener for both teams.

Right winger Pascal Dupuis had a goal and three assists, defenseman Olli Maatta registered three assists and center Sidney Crosby scored two goals and added an assist for the Penguins while Anaheim right winger Corey Perry tallied a hat trick of power-play goals in a losing effort.

“There’s games like that where everything seems to be rolling and that seemed to be one of those,” said Dupuis.

The win was the first in the NHL for new Penguins coach Mike Johnston, becoming the ninth Penguins head coach to win in his debut.

“It was certainly exciting for sure,” said Johnston.

The Ducks and Penguins both headed into the new season seeking to avenge disappointing seasons that ended in their respective Conference semifinal rounds of the playoffs after each were division winners. The Penguins’ season ended when they blew a 3-1 series lead to the New York Rangers. The Ducks surrendered a 3-2 series lead to the eventual Stanley Cup Champion Los Angeles Kings.

Pittsburgh (1-0-0) jumped out to a quick 3-0 lead thanks to three goals in a less than eight minutes from right-winger Patric Hornqvist, Crosby and Dupuis. For Hornqvist, it was his first goal in a Penguins uniform after arriving, along with center Nick Spaling, over the summer via a trade that sent James Neal to Nashville.

“You’re always excited to play the first one but especially with so many new faces I think we used that energy to our advantage,” said Crosby.

The three-goal onslaught was a rude welcome to Anaheim’s young goaltender John Gibson, a Pittsburgh native who was making his inaugural opening night start.

While the Penguins scored three unanswered goals to begin the game, Anaheim (0-1-0) came back with three goals of their own to tie the game in the second period. Perry tallied two of his power-play goals in the comeback; one at 14:22 of the first and another at 12:17 of the second. Sandwiched in between was a goal by center Ryan Kessler that resulted from a badly misplayed puck by Fleury.

Crosby notched a power-play goal of his own, and his second goal of the game, to make it 4-3 when he broke down the left wing and beat Gibson stick-side with a low, hard wrist shot at 17:34 of the second.

“(Crosby) was a guy that we were supposed to focus on and we let him get away with it,” said Ducks coach Bruce Boudreau.

Less than a minute later, the Penguins executed a perfect tic-tac-toe play that ended with left winger Blake Comeau wristing a shot past Gibson from the left faceoff circle to give the Penguins a 5-3 lead. The goal was Comeau’s first in a Penguins uniform.

With Anaheim on the power play, and just 1:01 into the third, center Brandon Sutter tallied a short-handed goal, pulling off a slick forehand-to-backhand move that beat Gibson and put the Penguins back ahead by three, 6-3.

Perry completed his hat trick at 16:47 of the third to pull the Ducks within two at 6-4.

“We want to play better,” said Ducks defenseman Ben Lovejoy. “There were far too many things that went wrong. We need to figure this out because that was embarrassing.”

Fleury made 25 saves to earn the victory while Gibson turned aside 33 Pittsburgh shots in defeat.

NOTES: Pittsburgh RW Pascal Dupuis appeared in his first regular-season game since tearing his ACL on Dec. 23, 2013, at Ottawa. ... Since Anaheim’s inception, 17 of its 21 season openers have taken place on the road. ... The game marked the 40th anniversary of Penguins broadcaster Mike Lange’s first broadcast. ... The Ducks started a season without Teemu Selanne for the first time since the 2005-06 season. The future hall of famer spent 15 of his 23 NHL seasons with Anaheim. ... Scratches for the Penguins were D Robert Bortuzzo (undisclosed), D Taylor Chorney and C Andrew Ebbett. ... Scratches for the Ducks were D Bryan Allen, D Mark Fistric and C William Karlsson.